Nursing graduates post state’s highest NCLEX average

Bethel’s Department of Nursing continues to rank highly in assessment of nursing knowledge and practice.

“Our program is proud to have the highest 3-year average NCLEX-RN first-time pass rate in the state of Kansas,” said Becky Bartell, director of the department.

The NCLEX-RN is the exam that all nursing graduates must pass in order to practice. Bethel’s pass rate of 97.62% over the past three years is the highest for all associate and bachelor’s degree programs in Kansas, as recently released by the Kansas State Board of Nursing (ksbn.kansas.gov).

The high average came after two straight years of a 100% pass rate (2022 and 2023) and is “a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in nursing education,” Bartell continued.

“This outstanding achievement reflects the strength of our curriculum, which blends rigorous academic training with hands-on clinical and simulation experiences. Our faculty provide personalized mentorship and guidance, ensuring that every student is fully prepared to succeed on the NCLEX-RN and in their future nursing careers.”

Bartell further noted that this kind of success would not happen “without the remarkable commitment and dedication of our students, [who] consistently demonstrate a passion for learning and a deep dedication to their chosen profession, rising to meet the challenges of a demanding curriculum and clinical practice with resilience and perseverance.

“This impressive pass rate not only showcases the caliber of our program but also affirms our role in shaping the next generation of skilled, compassionate nurses who are ready to make a positive impact in health-care settings across the state and beyond.”

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Bethel was the first Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center, in 2021. For more information, see https://www.bethelks.edu