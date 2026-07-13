Kauffman Museum launches new heritage video

Kauffman Museum will debut a video of their special exhibition “Unlocking the Past: Immigrant Artifacts and the Stories They Tell,” July 26 at the museum on the campus of Bethel College.

This Sunday-Afternoon-at-the-Museum program takes place at 3 p.m. in the museum auditorium and is free and open to the public.

The “Unlocking” exhibition was sparked by the 150th anniversary of the 1874 mass migration of Mennonites from South Russia and Prussia to the Great Plains of North America, including south-central Kansas.

The video presents the themes and artifacts featured in the exhibition, which closed in May 2025.

Said museum director Andi Schmidt Andres, “It’s a new way, a new endeavor for Kauffman Museum, to document an exhibit through video.

“This recording will be a great resource for future staff and an excellent way for visitors to experience the exhibit even though it is no longer available.”

The 24-minute film is narrated by exhibit developer David Kreider and volunteer Katie Schmidt of North Newton.

Kreider explained, “The video enables the viewer to walk with us through the exhibition and to experience how artifacts from the Kauffman collections reveal stories about the 1874 migration and beyond – forced removal of First Kansans, journeys of European Mennonites east and west, and war refugees.”

Newton native Austin Prouty, Kechi, is the video producer. Reflecting on the process, he said, “The film archives ‘Unlocking the Past’ while extending its impact beyond the museum walls.

“By documenting the curatorial framework, the artifacts, and the stories embedded in those objects, the video prompts discussions about immigration issues today and connects viewers to Kauffman Museum’s permanent exhibit and broader collections.

“This is a meaningful moment for both the museum’s history and for Mennonite heritage, and one that will continue to engage audiences and spark discussions well into the future.”

Kreider will open the July 26 program with an introduction to the exhibition themes. He and Kauffman Museum collections manager Kristine Schmucker will also have a mini-exhibit of artifacts from the exhibition that are not on permanent display.

After July 26, the video will be available on the Kauffman Museum YouTube channel.

For more information on Kauffman Museum’s exhibitions and public programs, visit the website, www.kauffmanmuseum.org, or Facebook page, or contact the museum at kauffman@bethelks.edu or 316-283-1612.

Regular Kauffman Museum hours are Tues.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 1:30-4:30 p.m., closed Mondays and major holidays. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-16, and free to Kauffman Museum members and children under 6.

Photo of Katie Schmidt, left, and David Kreider by Austin Prouty