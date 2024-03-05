Music events to include guest artist piano recital

Several music events are scheduled at Bethel College in the week leading up to spring break (March 11-15).

The Bethel College Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo will play at 7 p.m. March 5 in Krehbiel Auditorium, under the direction of Joel Boettger.

The concert will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggUFeT-XG7s

Guest musician Dr. Nicholas Susi will give a piano recital March 6 at 7 pm in the Ad Building chapel.

Susi is in his second year on the faculty at the University of South Carolina. He has degrees from the University of Kansas and the University of Michigan (doctorate).

He is a prize-winning performer and recording artist (for his debut album, Scarlatti Now) and describes himself as “a superfan of all things Liszt.”

Finally, the Bethel College Wind Ensemble will give a concert March 7 at 7 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium, with Chris Miertschin directing.

Livestream is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-gzxeQp1ts

Follow Bethel College Music on YouTube for regular information on livestreaming.

