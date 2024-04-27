Music events will highlight final week of classes

End-of-the-school-year music programs during the last regular week of the spring semester will feature contributions of faculty members who are moving on to other opportunities.

Tuesday, April 30, is the annual Voice Studio recital for students of Dr. Soyoun Chun, adjunct associate professor of music. The recital is at 7 p.m. in the Ad Building chapel, and includes selections from classical repertoire and musical theater. Livestream is available here.

Chun began teaching at Bethel in 2006, and will conclude her 18-year tenure at the end of this school year.

The next day, Wednesday, May 1, is Jazz on the Green, under the direction of Joel Boettger, assistant professor of music and chair of the Department of Music.

Jazz on the Green is at 7:30 p.m. on the campus Green immediately to the east of Luyken Fine Arts Center, between it and Haury Hall. It will feature music of Mintzer, Gershwin, Ellington, Dameron and more.

The audience should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for seating. In case of rain, the concert will be in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center, or attend via livestream here.

Boettger recently announced his resignation at the end of the school year, after teaching at Bethel since 2016.

The final music event is the annual Open Road and Woven joint concert, which will take place Sunday, May 5, at 4 p.m. at Bethel College Mennonite Church. Note the change in time and location from some previously printed calendars.

Open Road (low voices) and Woven (high voices) are small, student-led, a cappella ensembles. Each group currently comprises eight members, and all are also members of the Bethel College Concert Choir. Dr. Henry S. Waters is the faculty adviser.

The May 5 concert will include songs by each ensemble, as well as several by all 16 singers, known as “Woven Road.”

All Bethel College music events are free and open to the public. Freewill offerings will sometimes be taken to support music study and performance at Bethel.