Museum invites all to an evening of board gaming and birds

If you love both board games and birds, Kauffman Museum at Bethel College has an opportunity for you.

The museum will host a game night featuring the popular and award-winning board game Wingspan, March 22 starting at 7 p.m. at the museum, located at the corner of Main and 27th streets in North Newton.

Local residents Chris Riesen and Jeff Kauffman are the hosts for the evening. No previous experience with the game needed – everyone from experts to beginners is welcome.

Kauffman Museum will provide Wingspan games to use, along with beverages, snacks and prizes. There is a small charge of $5 for those over 16 and $3 for 16 and under.

The game is recommended for ages 14 and up, although the under-14 can partner with an adult to play.

No reservations are required. You can see more at https://kauffmanmuseum.org/event/wingspan-game-night/

Wingspan Game Night is being held in conjunction with the museum’s current special exhibition, “A Day with the Birds: Community Science & the Audubon Christmas Bird Count.”

Regular Kauffman Museum hours are Tues.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 1:30-4:30 p.m., closed Mondays and major holidays. Admission to the special exhibit and permanent exhibits – “Of Land and People,” “Mirror of the Martyrs” and “Mennonite Immigrant Furniture” – is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-16, and free to Kauffman Museum members and children under 6. The museum store is open during the museum’s regular hours. See kauffmanmuseum.org or the museum Facebook page for more information.