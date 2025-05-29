Students receive ‘excellence’ scholarships from KICF

The Kansas Independent College Foundation (KICF) recently named its 2025 Maud Wyatt Recognition Scholarship recipients, including Bethel student Patricia Huerta of McPherson.

Last year’s Bethel recipient was Claire Broxterman, Lindsborg, who graduated earlier this month.

Winners of the Wyatt Scholarship are full-time, degree-seeking students close to graduation, and have demonstrated excellence in academics, character and integrity, all while maintaining GPAs of 3.5 or above.

Huerta, a junior, is a natural sciences major with plans to attend dental school and who maintains a 3.7 GPA.

She is also a member of the Thresher women’s tennis team, which kept a ranking close to the top of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference this season.

Broxterman graduated May 18 with highest honors and a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology. She has gained early admittance to the University of Kansas School of Medicine and aspires to work as a physician in underserved parts of rural Kansas.

Broxterman also played softball while at Bethel and was a 4-year letter winner.

KICF awards up to 20 Wyatt Scholarships (one student from each member institution in good standing) each year, selecting recipients on the basis of their academic achievements and contributions to their community during their collegiate career.

In their scholarship applications, each must demonstrate leadership, character, attention to academic excellence, and an appreciation for the impact a private college education has had on their life and how that education has prepared them for a lifetime of personal and professional fulfillment.

Matthew Lindsey, president of the Kansas Independent Colleges Association, said, “The students attending Kansas’ independent colleges are poised to become the leaders, innovators and changemakers our world needs.

“Supporting them through scholarships is one of the most meaningful and impactful roles our association plays. These investments in students not only open doors to opportunity but also strengthen our communities and our future.

“We’re proud to continue this work and are deeply grateful for the Maud Wyatt Educational Trust’s partnership in helping to make it possible.”

The Wyatt Scholarship was established in 1995 through the generosity of Maud Wyatt, whose bequest has supported the work of KICF and its institutions since 1961. KICF seeks to develop, promote and direct unified approaches to selected corporations, foundations and individuals for financial support of Kansas’ independent colleges and universities.

Located in Topeka, the KICF is a 501(c)3 that develops and enhances the competitive standing of its 20 independent, nonprofit, regionally accredited, degree-granting member colleges and universities, and strives to assure opportunity and choice in higher education for all students.

KICF member institutions, in addition to Bethel College, are Baker University, Barclay College, Benedictine College, Bethany College, Central Christian College of Kansas, Cleveland University Kansas City, Donnelly College, Friends University, Hesston College, Kansas Wesleyan University, Manhattan Christian College, McPherson College, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Newman University, Ottawa University, Southwestern College, Sterling College, Tabor College and the University of Saint Mary. Learn more at www.kscolleges.org

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Bethel was the first Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Community Healing and Transformation (TCHT) Campus Center, in 2021. For more information, see https://www.bethelks.edu