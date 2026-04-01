Student art now on display in Regier Gallery

The annual Student Art Exhibit is open, featuring the work of 41 students in a variety of media.

The show will be up through April 17, with the reception April 16 (time to be announced), at the Regier Gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center on the Bethel campus.

Students from art classes in fall 2025 and spring 2026 are exhibiting ceramics, drawing, embroidery, graphic design, painting, photography and printmaking.

Regular gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 2-4 p.m. There is no admission charge.

The Student Art Exhibit showcases work from all students who take art classes, whether or not they are art majors.

Local and area students are Ashlyn Barleen, Salina, Ava Broxterman, Lindsborg, Tess Bigham, Hesston, Trenna Davenport, Goessel, Sophi England, Pretty Prairie, Kat Friesen, North Newton, Simon Hodge, North Newton, Johan Ibarra, Wichita, Itzel Licea, Newton, Yuretzi Licea, Newton, Kyra Linenberger, Lindsborg, Regan May, Conway Springs, Reese McCord, Newton, Annalise Miller, Goessel, Mara Oswald, Newton, Ashley Poe, Goddard, Tressa Ring, Andover, Tom Tran, Newton, and Elena Vanderweg, Newton.

Others are Luis Aviles, Richmond, Texas, Aden Braggs, Dallas, Brock Corley, Topeka, Kan., Jack Denton-Cardew, Los Angeles, Payton Faulhaber, Fort Lupton, Colo., Nevaeh Gonzalez, Waco, Texas, Emma Grein, Heinsberg, Germany, Cheryl Grubbs, Azle, Texas, Dominick Harris, Flower Mound, Texas, Violet Hattan, El Paso, Texas, Angel Hernandez, Freeman, S.D., Emma Killingsworth, Liberty Hill, Texas, Ben Kontetzky, Leichlingen, Germany, Kaitlyn Marroquin, Denton, Texas, Cadence Mcmenamy, Murphy, Texas, Kian Medeiros, Brentwood, Calif., April Powls, Garnett, Kan., Autumn Quinones, Irwindale, Calif., Gavin Rogers, Pleasant Hill, Mo., Ragan Spahn, Kiowa, Colo., Christion Whitaker, Grand Prairie, Texas, and Jessica Wittreich, Los Fresnos, Texas.

Art faculty are Dr. Rachel Epp Buller, professor of visual arts and design, David Long, professor of visual arts and design, Julie Miller-Steiner, adjunct, graphic design, and Kathy Schroeder, adjunct, painting.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Bethel is ranked #25 in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Regional College Midwest for 2026. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Community Healing and Transformation (TCHT) Campus Center, in 2021. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu

Feature photo: Painting by Elena Vanderweg