Regier Gallery hosts annual student exhibit

The annual Student Art Exhibit at Bethel College is now open, featuring the work of 45 students in a variety of media.

The show’s reception will be April 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the Regier Gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center on the Bethel campus.

Students from art classes in fall 2024 and spring 2025 are exhibiting ceramics, drawing, jewelry, painting and photography.

The show will be in the gallery through April 19.

Regular gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 2-4 p.m. There is no admission charge.

The Student Art Exhibit showcases work from all students who take art classes, whether or not they are art majors.

Student artists from the local area are: Ava Broxterman, Lindsborg, Kan.; Daisy Buller, Newton; Marlie Cooper, Hutchinson, Kan.; Abby Chappell Deckert, North Newton; Alex DePriest, Wichita; Elias Harder, Buhler, Kan.; Johan Ibarra, Wichita; Heidi Johnson, Newton; Jenna Johnson, Wichita; Kalie Kosminski, Newton; Reece McCord, Newton; Annalise Miller, Goessel, Kan.; Mindi Moran, Newton; Tiffany Popp, Newton; Caleb Roper, Wichita; Lizzie Schmucker, Moundridge, Kan.; Yuly Torres, North Newton; Elena Vanderweg, Newton; and Micah Wenger, Hutchinson, Kan.

Others are: Tre August, Pearland, Texas; Jonah Bergeron, Dorval, Quebec; Ashleigh Bodine, Cypress, Texas; Sophia Chindamo, Lawrence, Kan.; Brandon Chung, Carrollton, Texas; Nick Collins, Boise, Idaho; Darla Crow, Denton, Texas; Gracie Higgins, Tacoma, Wash.; Claira Janssen, Beatrice, Neb.; Elena Jugovic, Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga.; Emma Killingsworth, Liberty Hill, Texas; Kaz Kromwijk, Ottumwa, Iowa; Kaylee Linnebur, Ozark, Mo.; Madyson McKinzie, Dumas, Ark.; Cadence Mcmenamy, Murphy, Texas; Kian Medeiros, Brentwood, Calif.; Akindotun Ogunbiye “DT”, London, UK; Alexia Ponce, Ft. Worth, Texas; April Powls, Garnett, Kan.; Dominic Rodriguez, Spring, Texas; Gavin Rogers, Pleasant Hill, Mo.; Brooke Russell, Little Elm, Texas; Rae Smith, China Spring, Texas; Madison Strauss, Loxley, Ala.; Jordan Twenter, Independence, Mo.; and Day Wilks, St. Louis.

Bethel art faculty are David Long, professor of art, Rachel Epp Buller, professor of visual art and design, and Kathy Schroeder, instructor of painting.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Bethel was the first Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center, in 2021. For more information, see https://www.bethelks.edu