Music faculty open school year with recital

Five members of the music faculty and a special guest are featured in the first event of the school year, on Sept. 12.

The event will be at 7 p.m. in the Administration Building chapel, and includes piano, brass, viola, organ and voice.

It is free and open to the public.

Dr. Christina Liu, department chair and director of piano pedagogy, will open the program with “Jasmine Flower Fantasia” by Wanghua Chu, and serve as the piano accompanist for the other performers.

The program continues with Kris Hilding, orchestra director, viola, with the first movement of Rebecca Clarke’s Viola Sonata.

Dr. Holly Swartzendruber, associate professor of music and instructor of voice, soprano, and Chris Miertschin, assistant professor of music, horn, will perform Auf dem Strom, D. 943 by Franz Schubert.

Liu and Dr. Russell Adrian, director of choral music, will play a collaborative piano piece, Op. 11 No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Swartzendruber will sing “Dream a Little Dream of Me” by Fabian Andre and Wilbur Schwandt.

Miertschin will bring his trombone skills to “Reflective Mood” by Sammy Nestico.

Finally, Liu and Adrian on piano will be joined by Dr. Will Wiebe-Friesen, associate professor of chemistry, on the organ for “Morning Has Broken,” arranged by Joel Raney.

A reception follows the recital downstairs in The Meeting Place.

