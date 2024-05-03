Senior show combines media, storytelling

The second and final senior show of the school year at Bethel College features Morgan Marsh, Lawrence, Kan.

“Under the Oak: A Story of Fae Rebirth” is a mixed-media exhibition, combining crochet, sculpture and photography to create “an immersive experience inspired by fairy tales and the vast folklore about fae creatures, rebirth and seasonal renewal,” Marsh said.

The exhibit “creates a narrative surrounding the fae creatures we only hear about in myth, envisioning them in their natural world,” she continued.

“Under the Oak” is currently in Bethel’s Regier Art Gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center, through May 10. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 2-4 p.m.

The artist reception is May 10 from 7-9 p.m. at the gallery.

Marsh will graduate from Bethel on May 12 with a B.A. in art.

While at Bethel, Marsh played softball, worked as an assistant in the Regier Gallery and participated in many other campus events and activities.

