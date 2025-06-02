Thresher Awards given for forensics, art, music and Bible and religion

Three graduating seniors received Thresher Awards at Bethel College’s annual end-of-year Awards Convocation.

Awards were given in art, forensics, and Bible and religion/music.

The Thresher is the highest academic award at Bethel, given to a graduating senior who has demonstrated outstanding work overall, as well as in their senior thesis or senior project.

Emil Benavides, Stockton, Kan., received a Thresher in forensics. She graduated from Bethel May 18 with a degree in music and will complete her education certification with student teaching in the fall. She was also involved in forensics and theater throughout her four years at Bethel.

Dr. Cristy Dougherty, director of speech and forensics, noted that Benavides “embodies a … characteristic that proved to be a stabilizing force for this [Bethel forensics] team for the past four years: her integrity and dedication to lifelong learning.”

Dougherty cited Benavides’ “emotional intelligence and natural ability to foster a space of community care. … She was often more excited about her peers’ success than her own.

“She embodies an integral characteristic of a leader that often goes overlooked: her openness to learning and positive response to constructive criticism.”

Peter Buller, Inman, Kan., received a Thresher in Bible and religion and also in music. He graduated from Bethel May 18 with a degree in Bible and religion and a minor in music. He was active in both vocal and instrumental music throughout his time at Bethel, completing a senior recital in oboe and piano.

Peter Goerzen, chair of the Bible and religion department, read the citation for Buller on behalf of himself and Dr. Trent Voth, assistant professor.

“Peter’s seminar project represented the culmination of an outstanding academic career at Bethel College. For four years, Peter has been a staple of the Bible and Religion classroom, contributing insights reflective of careful and mature theological discernment and commitment to Jesus Christ and his body, the church.

“Equally impressive is Peter’s warmth, patient respect, and responsible and self-aware curiosity as he deeply listens to and engages with peers, often drawing out further reflection.

“Beyond the classroom, Peter has contributed his theological expertise to the department as a skilled and encouraging tutor and teaching assistant. We will especially miss the graduate-level research assistance that Peter has provided the department.”

Dr. Christina Liu, associate professor of music, said in her citation, “[Our] vision statement says, ‘Bethel College graduates students who increase human flourishing (shalom) in society by owning and enacting their faith, demonstrating compassion for the powerless, engaging in critical thought, and bringing value to the workplace.’

“Peter perfectly embodies this with his hard work ethic, natural leadership skills, eagerness to engage with others in community, and genuine kindness and care for all people, and it is evident too that Peter not only has a strong passion for music but firmly believes in sharing the gift of music to touch and better the lives of those around him.”

Gracie Higgins, Tacoma, Wash., received a Thresher in art. Higgins graduated May 18 with a degree in art.

David Long, chair of the visual arts and design department, presented the award, noting that it was chiefly based on Higgins’ senior project, which had as its central component a quilt – an art form in which none of the current art faculty has expertise, requiring Higgins to develop and complete her project without faculty assistance.

In the process, Long said, Higgins was able to “cultivate the necessary connections to make this art form a central piece in her exhibit. She created the designs, worked with a company in Canada to have those designs transferred to fabric, and worked with community members both here in Kansas and in Washington. This required her to solve a myriad of design problems, learn new skills and collaborate.”

