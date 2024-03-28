Teeter begins April 4 as head flag football coach

Bethel College Athletics announces the appointment of Felicia Teeter as head women’s flag football coach.



Teeter, who begins her tenure April 4, comes to Bethel from Pratt (Kan.) Community College, where current Bethel athletic director Tim Swartzendruber first hired her.



“Coach Teeter did a tremendous job at Pratt,” Swartzendruber said, “and I know she will be successful here at Bethel College.”



Teeter’s coaching philosophy is based on leadership principles developed and instilled from her more than 30 years of experience with the U.S. Department of Defense. She spent 10 years on active duty in the Army and another 20 as a DoD Air Force civilian leading training programs.



Teeter’s football coaching career began four years ago at the high school level in Texas, following a year of officiating high school football in the state.

Her last high school position was as varsity tight end/fullback coach at Estacado High School in Lubbock, where she also served as director of football operations.



“I am ecstatic for the opportunity to coach here at Bethel College,” said Teeter. “I am eager to get started recruiting women for the flag football team.”



Teeter has proven she can recruit all over the country – her team at Pratt currently has nine student-athletes from five different states ranging from Mesquite, Nev., to Chicago and all the way south to West Palm Beach, Fla.



“Felicia has created a strong network in the flag football world and she is a tireless worker,” said Swartzendruber. “I’m very excited about the future of flag football at Bethel College.”

