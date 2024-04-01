Regier Gallery hosts annual student show

The 2023-24 Student Art Exhibit at Bethel College is now open, featuring the work of 41 students in a variety of media.

The show’s reception will be April 18 from 11 a.m.-noon at the Regier Gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center on the Bethel campus.

Students from art classes in fall 2023 and spring 2024 are exhibiting artist books, ceramics, drawing, graphic design, painting and prints.

The show will be in the gallery through April 19.

Regular gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 2-4 p.m. There is no admission charge.

The Student Art Exhibit showcases work from all students who take art classes, whether or not they are art majors.

Student artists are: Grace Anderson; Tre August, Pearland, Texas; Phillip Balzer, Hurley, S.D.; Seth Balzer, Hurley, S.D.; Katie Rose Friesen Birky, Denver; Madi Bliss, Maize, Kan.; Rabia Kübra Can, Wuppertal, Germany; Sophia Chindamo, Lawrence, Kan.; Abby Chappell Deckert, North Newton; Sophia England, Pretty Prairie, Kan.; Eliza Epp, North Newton; Dulce Erazo-Tejada, Newton; Adrianna Floro, Bentley, Kan.; Javier Fraire, Gainesville, Texas; Kat Friesen, North Newton; Andrew Graber, Divide, Colo.; Emma Graber, Divide, Colo.; Elias Harder, Buhler, Kan.; Grace Tommie Harthorn, Bakersfield, Calif.; Gracie Higgins, Tacoma, Wash.; Halle Krehbiel, Hesston, Kan.; Yuretzi Licea, Newton; John Llamas, Sweeny, Texas; Madelyn Maltsberger, Henderson, Neb.; Morgan Marsh, Lawrence, Kan.; Annalise Miller, Goessel, Kan.; Mindi Moran, Newton; Cameron Offerle, Offerle, Kan.; Nalea Payton, El Dorado, Kan.; Dakota Piovesan, Vancouver, Wash.; April Powls, Garnett, Kan.; Jaylen Reedus, Missouri City, Texas; Kate Rowland, Sterling, Kan.; Sierra Rudman, Newton; Brooke Russell, Little Elm, Texas; Lizzie Schmucker, Moundridge, Kan.; Brooklyn Terrones, Benton, Kan.; Stefanie Torres, Newton; Ed Villalba, Haysville, Kan.; Jackson Walker, West Jordan, Utah; and Chris Whitaker, Grand Prairie, Texas.

Bethel art faculty are David Long, professor of art, Rachel Epp Buller, professor of visual art and design, Kathy Schroeder, instructor of painting, and Oscar Gonzalez, instructor of graphic design.

