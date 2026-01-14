Professor explores music as a means of protest

Throughout history, people have used the arts, perhaps most especially music, to describe reality, comment on it, and call for change.

Dr. Holly Swartzendruber, associate professor of music at Bethel College, introduced the course “Songs of Protest” last fall, and will give a condensed version of it Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at Kauffman Museum.

“Songs of Protest: A Sampling of Music that Defies and Dissents” explores some of the themes found in the museum’s current special exhibit, “Voices of Conscience: Peace Witness in the Great War.”

Swartzendruber will examine the use of music as an expression of social protest for such issues as women’s suffrage and rights, antiracism, and antiwar sentiment, in a variety of musical styles including classical, jazz, folk and rock.

Note that the date and time of this presentation have changed from previous listings, and that it will contain language intended for mature audiences.

“Voices of Conscience” opened at the beginning of the fall 2025 semester, and will be at the museum through May 2026. Itlifts up World War I peace protesters, tells related stories of resistance, and suggests parallels to the culture of war, propaganda and violence in the world today.

Regular Kauffman Museum hours are Tues.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 1:30-4:30 p.m., closed Mondays and major holidays. Admission to the current special exhibit and the permanent exhibits – “Of Land and People,” “Mirror of the Martyrs” and “Mennonite Immigrant Furniture” – is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-16, and free to Kauffman Museum members and children under 6. The museum store is open during regular museum hours. See kauffmanmuseum.org or the museum Facebook page for more information.