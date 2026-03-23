Gering to conclude service June 30

Dr. Jon C. Gering has announced that he will conclude his service as president at the end of June 2026, marking more than eight years of leadership at the institution he first joined as a student.

In a message to the Bethel College community, Gering shared that his decision is rooted in a thoughtful and forward-looking perspective on both his own vocation and the evolving needs of the college.

“As you now know, I have chosen to resign as Bethel College’s president on June 30, 2026,” Gering said. “There is nothing wrong with me, nor is there a crisis, scandal or circumstance forcing my decision. I believe it would benefit both me and our community to have a new leader with different skills, perspectives, and sensibilities.”

Gering reflected on his deep personal and professional connection to Bethel College, where he arrived in 1992 as a student-athlete. During his time as a student, he developed a passion for teaching and academic inquiry that ultimately shaped his career in higher education. He went on to serve as a faculty member and academic leader at other institutions before returning to Bethel to begin his presidency in January of 2018.

Throughout his presidency, Gering emphasized student-centered learning, institutional growth and adaptability in a rapidly changing higher education landscape. His leadership was guided by a strong sense of vocation — a theme he noted has long been central to the Bethel experience.

“At Bethel, we teach our students and each other about vocation — the calling for the work one does in life,” he said. “My decision to end my time as president is a vocational decision.”

Below is the official statement released by the Bethel College Board of Directors:

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Jon C. Gering, president of Bethel College, will leave his position at the end of June 2026, the president and the Board of Directors announced in joint statements today. Dr. Gering has served as president of the college since January 2018.

“Eight years is an impressive term of service for a college president,” said board chair Wynn Goering. “Jon has led Bethel through some truly challenging circumstances, and is leaving the college stronger than he found it. We could not have asked for more in a president.”

Notable achievements during Gering’s tenure included guiding Bethel through the pandemic; restoring full accreditation status; launching the Employment Experiences Program; building a new football locker room, softball clubhouse and campus Wellness Center; doubling the size of the endowment; and bringing in the three largest freshman classes in the past 30 years.

“We tried very hard to keep Dr. Gering at Bethel,” said board vice chair Lori Schmidt-Harrison, referring to the contract extension offered to the president in 2025, “but we always knew this would not be the last chapter in his career. We’re certain he’ll make an impact in whatever role he chooses next.”

Schmidt-Harrison added that the board has been working closely with Dr. Gering to ensure a seamless leadership transition following his departure. An interim presidential appointment will be announced on March 30. A national search for a permanent president will be undertaken during the 2026-2027 academic year.

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Gering noted that the decision also comes at a meaningful personal milestone, as he and his wife, Deborah, prepare for a new season of life as empty nesters. He shared that this transition will allow time for both professional and personal renewal.

During his tenure, Bethel College navigated significant challenges and milestones, including the COVID-19 pandemic, while also achieving major institutional advancements. Gering highlighted the collective efforts of the Bethel community in these accomplishments and expressed deep gratitude for the support he has received.

“In closing, I want to reassure you that the board and I have planned this transition carefully for many months,” he said. “The operations and aspirations of the college will continue uninterrupted.”