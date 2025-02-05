New online education stream enhances Bethel’s long-held values

The college’s founders would never have envisioned the latest educational offering when they filed the charter 138 years ago.

However, the new Workforce Development Certificates (WDCs) that went live at the end of January fit right into the college’s mission then and now: to empower individuals through education to make a difference in the world.

WDCs are non-credit-bearing, online, asynchronous certificates that are more specific to a given field than a degree. They can usually be completed in weeks or months.

“WDCs are like licenses that prepare people to enter the workforce or develop specific skills within a certain occupation,” said Bethel President Jon C. Gering.

“For example, a person with a Health and Human Performance bachelor’s degree might wish to complement the degree with a WDC in Personal Training and Nutrition Coaching.” People already in the workforce can add skills in their profession or prepare to move into a new one.

“Because they signal advanced preparation and commitment, WDCs often lead to better hiring outcomes and higher salaries,” Gering said.

As of Jan. 23, 2025, Bethel offers 36 WDCs across seven areas of study: Health care (8 certificates, such as Assisted Living Technician); Technology (5 certificates, such as AI Engineer); Business (6 certificates such as LEED Green Associate); Management and Leadership (6 certificates, such as Professional in Human Resources [PHR®]); Cybersecurity (4 certificates, such as Certified Information Systems Security Professional [CISSP®]); Cloud computing (4 certificates, such as MS Azure Fundamentals); and Advanced manufacturing (3 certificates, such as Aerospace Structures Technician).

See more at bethelks.edu/certificates/

These were determined through Core Education, an independent contractor, who conducted market research that identified unmet demand in the Kansas job market.

As a long-term operating partner, Core staff handles all enrollment-related inquiries, including monitoring website inquiries.

They direct any promising leads interested in becoming full-time students to Bethel’s admissions department.

Pam Tieszen, Bethel vice president for institutional advancement, noted that the initial WDC launch is business to consumer (B2C) certificates, with business to business (B2B) following closely.

“Our next step will be to invite business partners in the community, region and nationally to use an even broader portfolio of certificates for their employees to enhance their skill sets,” she said.

Anyone interested in learning more about the B2B phase should contact Tieszen or George Leary in the Advancement office.

While none of the initial 36 certificates are taught by Bethel faculty, it will be possible down the line for faculty to incorporate a WDC into an existing credit-bearing course or even convert a WDC into a full credit course.

Gering listed several advantages to offering WDCs.

“They help individuals flourish in their chosen occupations,” he said, “which meshes with Bethel’s value of increasing human flourishing.

“WDCs will increase institutional visibility and provide an opportunity to generate revenue.”

Bethel College was founded on, and continues to embrace, traditional Mennonite values of community, work, perseverance and growth, Gering said.

WDCs provide the kind of flexibility to make learning something that doesn’t only happen in a traditional classroom, and that can work with an individual’s needs and desires for education.

“The ancient Greeks said there are three essential human activities: thinking, making and doing,” Gering said. “These correspond with Bethel’s faith exploration, academic curriculum and employment experiences program, respectively.

“Moving into the area of Workforce Development Certificates supports Bethel’s mission to provide ‘practical experiences in career pathways,’ leading to meaningful lives.”

