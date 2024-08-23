Faculty and staff appointments announced for 2024-25

Bethel has made the following appointments of new faculty and staff for the 2024-25 school year (list includes those who began employment Jan. 1, 2024, or later):

Faculty

Lucas Delibas, assistant professor of mathematics. He has a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Jodi Ehling, associate professor of health and human performance. She has a Ph.D. in health and human performance from Concordia University.

Curtis Hines, associate professor of software development. He has an M.A. in computer science from Madison University and an M.B.A. in management information systems from Fort Hays State University.

Holly Swartzendruber, associate professor of music. She has a D.M.A. (vocal performance concentration) from the University of Kansas.

Jocelyn Wilkinson, technical director of theater. She is a 2014 graduate of Bethel College in communication arts and history and has an M.A. from the University of Kansas.

Adjunct

Ryan Calvert, biology. He has a Ph.D. in nutrition science from Purdue University.

Brenna Haines, business. She has a doctor of education degree in math education from George Washington University.

Tiffani Horth, business. She has a master’s degree in accounting and an M.B.A. from Wichita State University.

Melissa Kent, business. She has an M.B.A. from Newman University.

Julie Miller-Steiner, graphic design. She is a 2005 Bethel College graduate in art.

Lucy Mwangi, lab instructor

Debra Touhey, accounting. She has a Ph.D. in business administration (specialization in finance) from Northcentral University.

Staff

Lauren Barrera, associate registrar

Dayna Baxter, student wellness counselor

Elizabeth Comfort, admissions counselor

Jordan Geist, assistant to the vice president for academic affairs

Elizabeth Hingst, accounting manager

Erin Nisly, KIPCOR director of education and training

Julie Robinson, Kauffman Museum traveling exhibits coordinator

Alexandra Rome, admissions counselor

Mari Sailors, student health, wellness and life coach

Sheridan Weinbrenner, career counselor

Athletics

Jarrod Foster, assistant football coach-tight ends. He graduated from Bethel College in 2023 with a degree in health and physical education.

Michael Gant, assistant football coach-defensive line, co-defensive coordinator

Grant Godsey, assistant football coach-safety. He is a 2023 graduate of Bethel College in psychology.

Cristobal Goldberg, assistant women’s soccer coach. He is a 2023 Bethel College graduate with degrees in business and social work.

Austin Kisrow, assistant football coach-quarterbacks

Rocky Lamar, head women’s basketball coach (from interim head coach)

Daylon Markham, interim head football coach (from assistant coach)

Kade Miller, assistant football coach-linebackers, co-defensive coordinator. He graduated from Bethel College in 2023 with a degree in business administration.

Jared Mocaby, assistant athletic director for communications. He is a 2023 graduate of Bethel College in mathematics.

Abigail Pineda, assistant athletic trainer. She graduated from Bethel College in 2019 with a degree in athletic training.

Kara Robeson, JV volleyball coach

Jessanna Schumann, assistant volleyball coach

Jara Shoemaker, assistant women’s basketball coach

Macy Sisco, assistant women’s basketball coach

Felicia Teeter, head flag football coach

Andrew Tisdale, assistant football coach-wide receivers

Kyle Wilson, head track and field coach (from assistant coach). He is a 2019 graduate of Bethel College in health and physical education with a coaching certificate.

Chasz Wright, assistant football coach-offensive line

Administration

Vicki Daniel, dean of Employment Experiences. She has an M.B.A. from Georgia Southern University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Des Moines University.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university selected for the American Association of College & Universities’ 2021 Institute on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, and has been named a TRHT Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu