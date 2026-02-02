New coach brings broad Kansas collegiate experience

Brittany VanRoyen began Jan. 12 as head coach of the Thresher volleyball program.

VanRoyen comes to Bethel after serving three years as head volleyball coach and assistant athletic director at Pratt (Kan.) Community College.

During her time at Pratt, she focused on rebuilding the program while emphasizing academic achievement, competitive growth and long-term development of student-athletes.

Prior to Pratt, VanRoyen gained collegiate coaching experience as an assistant at Highland (Kan.) Community College and Garden City (Kan.) Community College.

While she was at Highland, the program achieved a top-15 national ranking, finishing the season with a 17–6 overall record and earning multiple all-conference and all-district honors.

At Garden City, VanRoyen helped guide a program turnaround, improving competitive results while raising the team GPA and placing several athletes at four-year institutions.

VanRoyen also brings strong club coaching experience, having served as head coach for FSC Cougars Volleyball in Wichita. Her work at the club level strengthened her recruiting network and player development approach, particularly within the Kansas region.

Athletic Director Tim Swartzendruber expressed confidence in VanRoyen’s leadership and fit at Bethel.

“I am very excited to have Brittany become our next volleyball coach,” he said. “I was fortunate to work with her at Pratt Community College and I watched how dedicated she was to the program and what a great recruiter she was.

“When searching for a new coach, finding someone who you believe will fit your institution is extremely important and I believe Brittany will be an excellent fit at Bethel College. She is fully aware of the strong tradition of volleyball at Bethel and she is committed to continuing the program’s success.”

VanRoyen shared her excitement about joining Thresher volleyball and building on recent achievements.

“The success this program experienced last season speaks volumes about the people and commitment already in place,” she said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to build on that foundation and cultivate a culture that reflects Bethel’s values while continuing to compete at a high level.”

A former collegiate volleyball player, VanRoyen brings a player-centered perspective to her coaching philosophy, emphasizing culture, accountability and growth on and off the court.

She takes over a Bethel volleyball program with a strong tradition and looks forward to leading the Threshers into the next chapter.

VanRoyen follows Adriana Leake, who resigned at the end of the fall 2025 semester after taking Thresher volleyball to a runner-up finish in KCAC Tournament play and its first appearance in the NAIA Tournament in 17 years.

VanRoyen grew up in Chanute, Kan., and played collegiate volleyball as a defensive specialist at Friends University, Wichita. She has a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Wichita State University.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Bethel is ranked #25 in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Regional College Midwest for 2026. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Community Healing and Transformation (TCHT) Campus Center, in 2021. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu

In sports, Bethel competes in the 14-member KCAC and the NAIA.