Music, Mennonite charcuterie available May 4

Bethel’s annual Masterworks concert takes place Sunday, May 4, and one of Kauffman Museum’s annual fundraisers is food for faspa, available for pickup that same day.

Enjoy an afternoon of music and a faspa meal, while supporting the museum.

The deadline to order is April 25 by calling 316-283-1612 or e-mailing cshenk@bethelks.edu

“Faspa” comes from the German word for “vespers” (a service of evening prayer) and is a light evening meal of bread, jam, meat and cheese, traditionally served in Low German Mennonite households.

“Charcuterie” refers to an assortment of meats, cheeses, artisan bread, fruit and nuts served on a board or tile.

Prairy Market in Newton will be the caterer for this year’s Mennonite charcuterie, which is available for $50 per box.

In addition, to celebrate spring, Kauffman Museum is teaming with Prairy and other local businesses to offer prizes in a special faspa raffle.

Each raffle ticket is $5 and you can add as many as you like to your charcuterie order.

The prizes are a $50 gift card from Salted Creamery, a $50 gift card from Cakes by Brenda, a pastry box from Crust & Crumb, a pie a month for 6 months from the Breadbasket, and a Bob Regier wool pillow cover from Prairy.

On May 4, the Bethel Masterworks choir and orchestra will present Three Nocturnes by Dan Forrest, Exsultate, Jubilate by Mozart, and Considering Matthew Shepard: A Choral Suite by Craig Hella Johnson.

The concert features all Bethel College vocal groups, community and alumni singers, and student, faculty and guest soloists and instrumentalists. It starts at 4 p.m. in Memorial Hall.

Pickup for the Mennonite charcuterie is from 4:30-6 p.m. at Kauffman Museum. Order by April 25 at 316-283-1612 or cshenk@bethelks.edu

Regular Kauffman Museum hours are Tues.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 1:30-4:30 p.m., closed Mondays and major holidays. Admission to the special exhibit, “Unlocking the Past: Immigrant Artifacts & the Stories They Tell,” and permanent exhibits – “Of Land and People,” “Mirror of the Martyrs” and “Mennonite Immigrant Furniture” – is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-16, and free to Kauffman Museum members and children under 6. The museum store is open during regular museum hours. See kauffmanmuseum.org or the museum Facebook page for more information.