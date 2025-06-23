Museum traveling exhibit wins Award of Excellence

The American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) announced June 9 that Kauffman Museum has received an Award of Excellence for the traveling exhibit “A Day With the Birds: Community Science & the Audubon Christmas Bird Count.”

The AASLH Leadership in History Awards, now in its 80th year, is the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.

One of the museum’s special exhibitions for 2024, “A Day With the Birds” is now a traveling exhibit that explores community science and the Audubon Christmas Bird Count.

The exhibit tells stories of Harvey County birders and connects those stories to larger national events.

“A Day with the Birds” aims to increase awareness of, appreciation for and conservation of local bird populations.

Exhibit visitors engage with stories of people who count birds, get acquainted with some of their local winter birds, and will hopefully be inspired to care about and act on behalf of the birds that visit and live in their own communities.

This year, AASLH conferred 54 national awards honoring people, projects, exhibits and publications. The winners represent the best in the field and provide leadership for the future of state and local history.

The AASLH awards program was initiated in 1945 to establish and encourage standards of excellence in the collection, preservation and interpretation of state and local history throughout the United States.

The AASLH Leadership in History Awards not only honor significant achievement in the field of state and local history, but also bring public recognition of the opportunities for small and large organizations, institutions and programs to make contributions in this arena.

Kauffman Museum’s mission is to preserve the evolving story of Central Plains Mennonites, exploring their relationship to community, culture and environment.

This mission is achieved by: providing permanent and special exhibitions that interpret human and natural history; collecting artifacts from and stories about Mennonite people to illuminate universal themes of beliefs, identity, adaptation and change; organizing educational programs for children, students, adults and intergenerational audiences; and sharing museum resources with other communities through professional consultations, research, publication and traveling exhibitions.

The American Association for State and Local History is a not-for-profit professional organization of individuals and institutions working to preserve and promote history.

From its headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., AASLH provides leadership, service and support for its members who preserve and interpret state and local history in order to make the past more meaningful to all people.

AASLH publishes books, technical publications and a quarterly magazine, and maintains numerous affinity communities and committees serving a broad range of constituents across the historical community. The association also sponsors an annual meeting, regional and national training in-person workshops, and online training.

