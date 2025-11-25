Museum to host German hymn sing

The public is invited to celebrate the beginning of Advent at Kauffman Museum with a Deutsche Weihnachtslieder (German hymn sing) on Nov. 30.

Bethel College emeritus faculty William Eash (music) and Merle Schlabaugh (German) will lead the singing starting at 3 p.m., accompanied by Professor Emeritus of Music Karen Schlabaugh on the museum’s historic Teschemacher parlor organ.

“The Deutsche Weihnachtslieder has become a favorite holiday tradition,” said Kauffman Museum director Andi Schmidt Andres, “and we hope you’ll join us to sing along, or just to listen.”

Advent is the season in the Christian church calendar that leads up to Christmas on Dec. 25.

The museum will also be part of Five Places of Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This annual event takes place in Newton and North Newton and also includes the Bethel College Women’s Association in Goerz House on the Bethel campus, along with Carriage Factory Gallery, Harvey County Historical Museum and Warkentin House, all in Newton.

All venues are decorated for Christmas and many have special music and activities throughout the day.

Regular Kauffman Museum hours are Tues.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 1:30-4:30 p.m., closed Mondays and major holidays. Admission to the current special exhibit, “Voices of Conscience: Peace Witness in the Great War,” and the permanent exhibits – “Of Land and People,” “Mirror of the Martyrs” and “Mennonite Immigrant Furniture” – is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-16, and free to Kauffman Museum members and children under 6. The museum store is open during regular museum hours. See kauffmanmuseum.org or the museum Facebook page for more information.