Lighting of the Green, special events welcome the season

Bethel College’s annual Advent tradition takes place for the 39th time Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.

Lighting of the Green dates back to 1986 when two students approached Patty Shelly, professor of Bible and religion, with an idea for a short service to be held around the Green in the center of campus.



Many Western Christian churches, including Mennonite Church USA, with which Bethel is affiliated, observe Advent, the season of preparation for celebrating the birth of Christ on Dec. 25.



For Bethel’s Lighting of the Green, outside electric lights are turned off and students, staff, faculty and community members gather with unlit candles on the sidewalk around the Green. It takes about 250 people to form a complete circle.



They listen to Advent Scripture passages and a brief meditation, and sing Christmas carols.



The candles are lit to make a “wreath” of light, followed by everyone converging on the middle of the Green to form a “Christ candle.”



All are welcome to join in the Lighting of the Green, an activity well-suited to families with children. Candles will be provided. For more information, call 316-284-5318.

Lighting of the Green is the culmination of holiday activities at Bethel. There are several events that are open to the public starting Dec. 1 and leading up to Dec. 8.

Dec. 1 is Museum Store Sunday at Kauffman Museum (2800 North Main St., North Newton), 1:30-4:30 p.m. At 3 p.m., there will be a Deutsche Weihnachtslieder (German Christmas singalong) in the museum auditorium with retired Bethel professors William Eash (music), Merle Schlabaugh (German) and Karen Schlabaugh (music).

The Bethel College Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Chris Miertschin, will give a concert Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center.

The next day, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m., is the annual singalong to portions of Handel’s Messiah. Scores are provided, and there will be a chamber orchestra and student soloists. The location is Bethel College Mennonite Church, 2600 College Ave., North Newton.

Dec. 5 is the annual Jazz Gala concert at 7 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium. Miertschin also directs Bethel jazz.

Music events are free and open to the public, with freewill offerings sometimes taken to support music study and performance at Bethel.

Dec. 7 is another annual event in Newton and North Newton, Five Places of Christmas, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., which includes two locations on the Bethel campus.

Goerz House (2512 College Ave., North Newton) is open for people to enjoy the holiday decorations as well as buy baked goods and gifts from the Bethel College Women’s Association.

Kauffman Museum admission is free. It features the current exhibit “Unlocking the Past: Immigrant Artifacts and the Stories They Tell,” along with the permanent exhibits and a museum store stocked with special items for the holidays.

Finally, Kauffman Museum will host author David Janzen, Evanston, Ill., on Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. Janzen will read from and sign copies of his book, Once Upon a Time There Was a Three-Year-Old Grandpa, which will be available for purchase.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center, in 2021. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu