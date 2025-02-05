Film shows how nonviolence offers a new vision for humanity

The second film in the 2024-25 KIPCOR Film Series tells the story of “the greatest overlooked resource in human experience.”

The Third Harmony is subtitled “Nonviolence and the New Story of Human Nature.”

The screening is Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center. The talkback following the film will feature Keren Kandel, who recently started as KIPCOR’s new executive director.

Directed by Michael Nagler, the 44-minute documentary explores nonviolence as a transformative force.

Both science and wisdom traditions challenge beliefs in “inevitable violence” and the competitive pattern of history.

The expert insights included in the film reveal a new vision centered on cooperation and collaboration. The Third Harmony offers steps toward fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of a nonviolent world.

Talkback leader Kandel brings a number of credentials in peacebuilding and conflict transformation through both education and experience.

She has a B.S. in international relations from Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion, a Graduate Certificate in Faith-Based Peacebuilding from Eastern Mennonite Seminary, Harrisonburg, Va., and an M.A. in conflict transformation from the Center for Justice and Peacebuilding at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg.

As an undergraduate, she spent a semester studying peace and conflict at LCC International University in Klaipeda, Lithuania, and another semester as a volunteer intern with the Holy Land Trust in Bethlehem, Palestine.

She lived in Bethlehem from 2016-20, where she was the Holy Land program coordinator for Experience Mission in Bethlehem, and for most of that time also served as English communications officer for Bethlehem Bible College.

In the fall of 2023, she worked as a peace associate at Lombard (Ill.) Mennonite Peace Center, where she also completed the Mediation Skills Training Institute. Most recently before coming to KIPCOR, Kandel was an independent contractor for the Chicagoland Trauma Informed Congregations Network.

KIPCOR, the Kansas Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution at Bethel College, sponsors the film series each school year. It is free and open to the public, with a freewill offering taken to support KIPCOR and the series.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center, in 2021. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu