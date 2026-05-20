Chemistry professor receives Bethel teaching award

Dr. Will Wiebe-Friesen, associate professor of chemistry, received the Ralph P. Schrag Distinguished Teaching Award at commencement on May 10.

“In presenting this award at commencement,” said Dr. Robert Milliman, vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty, “we affirm the importance that Bethel College places on excellent teaching by our faculty and meaningful learning by our students.”

In his citation, Milliman noted that Wiebe-Friesen “cultivates an environment where students feel supported and motivated to succeed.

“With a notable ability to take a challenging subject and make it relevant to students’ lives, he allows for academic growth without intimidation.”

One student said, “Because of Will’s help, I was able to genuinely understand and learn. Will is the best professor I have ever had. He believed in me and made me believe in myself,” while another summed up many other positive observations with: “Will is da GOAT.”

Peers describe Wiebe-Friesen as “easygoing” and “one who shows genuine concern for others.” One called him “an amazing professor, … knowledgeable and passionate, kind and open, [and] an asset to Bethel College.”

Milliman added that Wiebe-Friesen “distinguishes his teaching through his leadership, service and dedication to student success.” He received the Thresher Leadership Award for advising in 2024 and for student support in 2025, “proving that he always keeps student success first,” Milliman said.

“This is true especially in his role as a Liberal Education Adviser [to first-year students] and as an adviser for our pre-health students.

“His support of teaching also extends to his work on the Assessment Committee [and] his role as the faculty liaison for our transition to the Canvas learning management system. Will has provided valuable support, communication and guidance while faculty adapt to this new technology.”

Wiebe-Friesen has a B.A. in chemistry from Tabor College, Hillsboro, and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry with a focus in mass spectrometry from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

He taught chemistry at Garden City Community College for two years and Hesston College for five before coming to Bethel in the fall of 2023.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Bethel is ranked #25 in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Regional College Midwest for 2026. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Community Healing and Transformation (TCHT) Campus Center, in 2021. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu