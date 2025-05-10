Board extends president’s contract to 2030

The Bethel College Board of Directors announced April 29 that Jon C. Gering, who has served as president since January 2018, has been given a contract extension through June 2030.

The action was taken at the board’s spring meetings April 3-5.

“Dr. Gering has led the college through some extraordinarily challenging circumstances,” said Board Chair Wynn Goering, Albuquerque. “He’s a veteran president now and we wanted to do everything we could to acknowledge that and confirm him in his role here.”

“I’m honored by the faith the board has shown in me,” responded Gering. “My wife Deborah and I are excited by the prospects ahead.”

Later this year, the Gerings are slated to be part of a Presidential Renewal Program, sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges, for a select number of presidents and their spouses or partners. Participants are limited to presidents who have served at least five years, and the application is selective.

In other personnel actions, the board granted tenure and promotion to associate professor to Dr. Cristy Dougherty, assistant professor of communication arts and director of forensics, and promotion to professor to Dr. Jennifer Chappell Deckert, associate professor and program director of social work.

Following a discussion of capital priorities led by Vice President for Institutional Advancement Pam Tieszen, the board affirmed their commitment to the renovation of Haury Hall as soon as practicable.

The board also discussed campus security procedures, with particular attention to feedback received from students and alumni.

The board’s next meeting is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 1-3, in conjunction with the annual Fall Fest celebration.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Bethel was the first Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Community Healing and Transformation (TCHT) Campus Center, in 2021. For more information, see http://www.bethelks.edu