Board approves campaign centered on Haury Hall renovation

Meeting Oct. 1-3, 2025, the Bethel College Board of Directors approved the outline of a four-year, $19.5 million fundraising campaign, Foundations Strong and True.

All 20 board members were in attendance.

The campaign includes $12 million for the renovation of Haury Hall, built in 1957. The board heard from Stan Shelden of Shelden Architecture about the potential benefits of adding the building to the Kansas Register of Historic Places, a strategy the board also approved.

“We believe that getting Haury Hall on the [state register] could add $3-4 million to our fundraising efforts,” said Pam Tieszen, vice president for institutional advancement.

“We’re eager to begin the application process with the Kansas State Historic Preservation Office.”

Additional campaign priorities include student employment grants, restoration of homes on College Avenue, funds for online academic programs, and new softball turf.

The meetings began on Wednesday evening, Oct. 1, with a donor reception and tour of the new Wellness Center. Speakers included board chair Wynn Goering, President Jon Gering, Tieszen, building architect Chris Kliewer of the Wichita firm Tessere, and Tim Swartzendruber, athletic director, and Jayson Artaz, men’s basketball coach, representing Bethel athletics.

Acting on the recommendation of the Finance and Risk Management Committee, the board authorized a 3% increase in tuition, room and board for the 2026-2027 academic year.

“No one ever wants to raise the cost of college attendance,” said Roberta Franz Hodgson, committee chair, “but this seemed prudent and in line with the current cost-of-living index.”

In personnel actions, the board approved sabbaticals for Assistant Professor of Bible and Religion Peter Goerzen and Professor of Education Allen Jantz, and granted emeritus status to Brad Born, retired professor of English.

At the end of the meetings, retiring members Tom Adrian, Newton, and Roberta Franz Hodgson, Seattle, were recognized for their long service to the board. Spring meetings are tentatively scheduled for March 26-28, 2026.