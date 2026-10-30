Board affirms capital campaign, Employment Experiences in fall meetings

The Bethel College Board of Directors met on campus Oct. 15-16, which allowed their participation in Fall Fest activities such as Taste of Newton downtown. All 17 members were present in person.

“I first want to extend our appreciation to Wynn Goering for agreeing to serve as the president of the college while the board initiates a search for the next president,” said Eric Rhoades, Olney, Md., board chair.

“In his first few months, President Goering has engaged with the many constituents of the college to include students, faculty, staff, alumni and other friends of the college. Thank you, Wynn and Ardie, for your work on behalf of Bethel College.”

The board approved a revised budget for Fiscal Year 2026-27, and tuition and fees for FY 2027-28 that maintain the 3% increase in tuition and board, with residence hall rates holding at current levels.

The board held general sessions, open to all faculty and staff, as well as smaller meetings with selected groups of faculty, staff and students.

Discussions included the development of two new majors, Cybersecurity and Data Science, to be initiated in 2027, and the recent admission of a sizeable first-year class of 205 students.

The three standing committees – Directors, Financial Affairs and Risk Management Committee, and Academic and Student Affairs – met with the pertinent members of administration, faculty and staff for updates and discussions about the current state of the Employment Experiences program, marketing initiatives, ongoing efforts by the IMS department to stay current with the challenging IT needs, Admissions office initiatives, and efforts by all departments relating to student retention.

Among the board’s top priorities are the status of the recently initiated capital campaign, Foundations Strong and True, particularly regarding the renovation of Haury Hall, and Employment Experiences.

“We are working with President Goering and the administration to move this [Haury Hall] project forward as expeditiously as funding, architectural issues and housing alternatives will allow,” said Rhoades.

“Ongoing growth and development of the Employment Experiences program and obtaining federal work college status remain a priority for the board,” he continued.

“We recognize that there are challenges associated with the development of any new initiative but strongly believe that this program is essential, and will allow the college to graduate students who are ‘work-ready’ and uniquely qualified and prepared to enter their chosen vocation.”

The board voted to accept three new board members: Melissa Claassen, Moses Lake, Wash., a retired middle school history teacher, representing Pacific Northwest Conference of Mennonite Church USA; Jay Graber, senior landscape architect, principal, for the Kansas City, Mo., firm Populous, representing the Bethel Corporation; and Chris Peters, a civil and water resource engineer from San Francisco, an Alumni Association representative. Their terms begin Jan. 1, 2027.

They also acknowledged outgoing members Lori Schmidt-Harrison, Thousand Oaks, Calif., and Sharon Waltner, Freeman, S.D., who conclude their terms Dec. 31, 2026.

The board approved sabbaticals for Dr. Siobhán Scarry, professor of English, and Dr. Kip Wedel, professor of history, and as well as professor emeritus status for Dr. Dan Quinlin, professor of languages, who retired at the end of the 2025-26 school year.

On Friday, the board luncheon included a recognition ceremony for the 2026 alumni award winners: Patricia J. Shelly ’76 (Outstanding Alumnus, awarded posthumously; accepted by her sister, Doris Whillock, Newton), Deborah J. Wiebe ’81 (Distinguished Achievement), Merced, Calif., and Taylor McCabe-Juhnke ’12 (Young Alumnus), Columbus, Ohio.

Spring board meetings are scheduled for April 2-3, 2027.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Bethel is ranked #25 in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Regional College Midwest for 2026. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Community Healing and Transformation (TCHT) Campus Center, in 2021. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu