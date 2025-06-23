Bethel’s Scott is KCAC FAR of the Year

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) has named Lisa Janzen Scott as the 2024-25 Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR) of the Year.

This recognition, announced June 13 by the conference office, is the first for a Bethel FAR since Merle Schlabaugh in the 2013-14 academic year.

Scott, associate professor of education and mathematics, has been the Bethel Faculty Athletics Representative since 2018. In her role, she works closely with student-athletes, coaches, registrars and athletics administrators to ensure academic eligibility and support.

“Not only does Lisa do a great job in her classroom,” said Athletic Director Tim Swartzendruber, “but the time she takes to ensure that our student-athletes are eligible and are aware of eligibility requirements is much appreciated by me and our athletic staff.”

“It is an honor to receive this award from my peers,” Scott said. “I am fortunate to work with a great group of athletics administrators, coaches and registrars, at Bethel and across the KCAC.”

Scott began working at Bethel in 1998, and has taken on numerous roles and responsibilities over the years, in addition to teaching.

Among these are former director of Information and Media Services (IMS), user support specialist and campus assessment coordinator. She has taught in multiple departments, including mathematics, computer science and teacher education.

In addition to her on-campus responsibilities, Scott serves on the KCAC Eligibility Committee and the Kansas Independent Colleges Professional Development Council. She has also been involved in program review work with the Kansas State Department of Education.

“I am very pleased Lisa is receiving this award and recognition,” Swartzendruber continued. “It is well deserved.

“She is extremely loyal to Bethel College and cares about our student-athletes in the classroom as well as when they compete. Our process that includes the registrar, the coach and me has [proven] to be a great way to ensure our student-athletes are eligible and understand what it takes to remain eligible.

“We are truly thankful for all [Lisa] does for Bethel College athletics.”

The KCAC FAR of the Year Award highlights the critical role that Faculty Athletics Representatives play in balancing athletic and academic integrity across the conference.

Scott is now eligible to receive the NAIA FAR of the Year award.

