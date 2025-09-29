Bethel’s Scott is honored by NAIA

Lisa Janzen Scott has received a national award in her capacity as Faculty Athletic Representative.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics named Scott as the NAIA Wally Schwartz Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR) of the Year, the national office announced Sept. 15.

Scott is associate professor of mathematics and education and has served as FAR since 2018.

The award, named in honor of longtime NAIA Vice President of Legislative Services Wally Schwartz, recognizes a Faculty Athletics Representative for their loyalty, enthusiasm and honesty in bridging academics and athletics.

Scott becomes the second consecutive representative from the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) to receive the honor, following Dr. James Zimmerman of the University of Saint Mary in 2024.

This past June, Scott was named the KCAC FAR of the Year for 2024-25, which placed her into eligibility for the national award.

As Bethel’s FAR, Scott serves as a vital liaison between athletics and academics, ensuring student-athletes are supported while held to the highest academic standards.

With more than 30 years of teaching experience, she brings broad knowledge of academic policies and accreditation standards to her role.

One of her consistent emphases is the importance of balancing academic progress with athletic commitment, while upholding the NAIA Champions of Character® five core values.

“It is an honor to receive this award,” Scott said. “I didn’t expect it, so that makes it extra special.

“My thanks to previous Schwartz Award winners from the KCAC, Joyce Pigge, Ed Loeb and Jim Zimmerman, for answering lots of questions as I learned the role of FAR. And a big thank-you to the Bethel athletics staff and student-athletes who I’ve had the privilege to work with over the years.”

Tim Swartzendruber, Bethel athletic director, praised Scott’s impact, stating, “I am extremely happy for Lisa and believe she is deserving of this award.

“Her proactive approach with students, her great communication with students and coaches, and her attention to detail make her extremely appreciated by our entire athletic department.

“Lisa is a great ambassador for Bethel College and I can’t say enough about how much she means to the institution.”

Scott’s recognition highlights the vital role that Faculty Athletics Representatives play in maintaining the integrity of college athletics while advocating for the academic and personal success of student-athletes.

