Bethel welcomes the community to campus for Christmas

Students, staff, faculty and the community are invited to several holiday-themed events on campus during the first days of December, including music performance, singing, lighting the campus and Lighting of the Green.

Tues., Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m. – Lighting the campus, Centennial Plaza (in front of Memorial Hall). Lights will be hung around campus during the day Tuesday, and the Christmas tree erected in Centennial Plaza. Then they’ll all be turned on at 6:30, followed by popcorn and hot chocolate.

Tues., Dec. 2, 7 p.m. – Wind Ensemble concert, Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center, Chris Miertschin directing. The program will feature music by Grainger, Mackey, Sowa and more. Livestream at https://youtube.com/live/d-jmDrGZfy8?feature=share

Weds., Dec. 3, 11 a.m. – Singalong to Handel’s Messiah with chamber orchestra and soloists, Bethel College Mennonite Church. Scores will be provided for the audience to sing the choral parts of the Christmas portions of Handel’s classic oratorio.

Thurs., Dec. 4, 7 p.m. – Jazz Holiday Gala, Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center, Chris Miertschin directing.

Sat., Dec. 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Five Places of Christmas, including Goerz House and Kauffman Museum. At Goerz House, the Bethel College Women’s Association will have holiday treats, Bethel items and handicrafts for sale, and there will be special music throughout the day.

Sun., Dec. 7, 8 p.m. – 40th annual Lighting of the Green, center of campus. This tradition of circling the Green with lit candles, listening to Advent readings, and singing Christmas carols has now gone on for four decades. At about 15-20 minutes long, it’s a good family event.

Other events happening between Dec. 1 and 10 (end of fall semester) are the Kauffman Museum monthly bird walk, which starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, in front of the museum, and the reception for Bethel student Abby Chappell Deckert and her senior show, Monday, Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m. at the Regier Art Gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center. Deckert’s exhibit of ceramics opens Dec. 3 and closes Dec. 12.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Bethel is ranked #25 in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Regional College Midwest for 2026. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Community Healing and Transformation (TCHT) Campus Center, in 2021. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu