Bethel welcomes ‘noticeably engaged’ new students amid overall down trend

After six years, Bethel College’s upward enrollment trend hit a bump.

Numbers for the fall semester are released on the official 20th day of classes, which was Sept. 15 this year.

As of that date, the fall enrollment headcount was 443, compared to 507 in 2024.

“Our streak of six straight years of enrollment growth ended this fall,” said Eric Preheim, director of admissions.

A combination of a larger-than-normal graduating class in 2025 and retention challenges played a role in reducing this year’s enrollment.

Preheim went on to say, “I am proud of this incoming class of students, that is both larger than average and noticeably engaged with the Bethel community through their first month of classes. A particular bright spot is the recruiting work done in the music department, headed by Dr. Christina Liu.

“We look forward to continued growth next year.”

Bethel also continues its successful efforts to attract international students, despite roadblocks thrown up by the federal government, which “made life substantially more difficult for [them] this year,” Preheim said.

“However, our team was able to provide consistent updates and planning with these students, and [potential] future students. Our international student numbers remain very similar to years past, which is fortunate, because they have a profound impact on our campus and we are eager to support them in their ambitions to graduate from Bethel College.”

New students this fall come from 19 states in addition to Kansas: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington; and eight countries: Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Serbia, Tunisia and the United Kingdom, plus one exchange student from the University of Wuppertal, Germany.

Bethel has a total of 35 new and returning international students from 23 countries.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Bethel is ranked #25 in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Regional College Midwest for 2026. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Community Healing and Transformation (TCHT) Campus Center, in 2021. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu