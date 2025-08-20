Bethel welcomes new faculty and staff

The following faculty and staff appointments have been announced for the 2025-26 school year (list includes those who began employment Jan. 1, 2025, or later):

Faculty

Russell Adrian, associate professor of music and director of choral activities. He graduated from Bethel in 2005 with a B.A. in music and mathematical sciences, and has a D.M.A. from the University of Minnesota.

Lily Funk, instructor of health and human performance (from admissions counselor). She graduated from Bethel in 2019 with a B.S. in health and physical education, and has an M.S. in exercise science from Wichita State University.

Elisabeth Graber, director of the Center for Academic Development and assistant professor of educational access and literacy. She has an M.S. in curriculum and instruction from Emporia State University and a graduate certificate in English literature and composition pedagogy from Wichita State University, where she is pursuing a doctoral degree.

Daniel Raschke, visiting assistant professor of English. He has a Ph.D. in English literature, media and culture from Florida State University.

Michael Schemenaur, assistant professor of economics. He has a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Arizona.

Madison Schrock, assistant professor of biology. She has a Ph.D. in biology from the University of Utah.

Aimee Voth Siebert, assistant professor of psychology. She graduated from Bethel in 2010 with a B.A. in communication arts and psychology, and has an M.A. in international disaster psychology from the University of Denver.

Angie Webb, assistant professor of education and director of elementary education. She has an M.S. in instructional design technology from Emporia State University.

Adjunct

Isaac Entz, physics

Shanna Francisco, nursing

Philip Sawatzky, Spanish. He is a Bethel graduate with a B.A. in art.

Staff

Mark Brown, director of Information and Media Services (from interim director and IMS support technician)

Darlene Dick, Memorial Grove caretaker. She is a Bethel graduate with a B.A. in English.

Bob Dittert, IMS support technician

Brandle Easter, KIPCOR Restorative Schools Initiative training coordinator

Camryn Harrison, director of first-year residential programs and student activities (from coordinator of first-year residential programs and special assistant to the VP for Student Life)

Hannah Jones, admissions counselor

Kathy Murphy, Kauffman Museum visitor and education services coordinator

Larry Rice, director of residential life and student engagement (from coordinator of residence life for programming and first-year experience)

Eric Reid, graphic design coordinator (from assistant basketball coach). He remains coordinator of outreach programs.

Kristine Schmucker, Kauffman Museum collections manager. She is a Bethel graduate with a B.A. in history.

Emily Timperley, director of marketing and communications. She continues as social media and multi-media coordinator.

Sheridan Weinbrenner, student success coach. She continues as career counselor.

Jocelyn Wilkinson, associate registrar. She continues as technical director of theater. She is a Bethel graduate with a B.A. in communication arts and history.

Athletics

Taggart Brown, assistant football coach

Caleb Coats, assistant athletic director of operations

James Eddy, assistant football coach

Josh Lawson, head football coach

Drannon Lennox, assistant athletic trainer. He is a Bethel graduate with a B.A. in natural sciences.

Jim Lipocky, head women’s soccer coach

Cheyenne Lisle, assistant athletic trainer. She is a Bethel graduate with a B.S. in health and physical education.

Mike Lockhart, assistant track coach

Laci Ownbey, assistant volleyball coach. She is a Bethel graduate with a B.S. in health and human performance.

Jose Rojas, assistant men’s soccer coach. He is a Bethel graduate with a B.S. in business administration.

Lucas Pardo, assistant women’s soccer coach. He is a Bethel graduate with a B.S. in business administration.

Ciara Schott, head cheer coach

Jara Shoemaker, head women’s basketball coach (from assistant coach)

Drametrice Smith, assistant football coach

Allison Worley, assistant women’s soccer coach

Juan Zamora, head men’s soccer coach (from assistant coach)

Administration

Joseph Husong, assistant vice president for Employment Experiences and student success (from director of student success and retention). He has an Ed.D. from the University of Dayton.

