Bethel has NMKSO ‘Young Soloist’ for third consecutive year

Music has a three-peat as, for the third straight year, a Bethel student has won the college division of the annual Dwight Beckham Young Soloist competition sponsored by the Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra.

Peter Buller, a senior from Inman, is an oboist.

He will play Concerto in A minor for Oboe and Strings by Ralph Vaughan Williams with the NMKSO in their Winter Classics Concert, Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. in Memorial Hall on the Bethel campus.

Buller is a Bible and religion and music major at Bethel. He plays oboe for the Bethel College Wind Ensemble and the chamber orchestra, and is a member of the Bethel College Concert Choir.

He is also an accomplished pianist, who will give his senior recital on oboe and piano later this semester.

The high school division winner, pianist Gavin Hadley from Newton High School, will play Franz Joseph Haydn’s Piano Concerto.

The guest conductor is Richard Koshgarian, in a program entitled “Afternoon in Paris.”

The orchestra will play “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” by Claude Debussy, and Mozart’s Symphony No. 31, “Paris.”

To buy tickets online, see nmkso.org/tickets/ They can also be purchased in the two weeks before the concert at Faith & Life Bookstore (606 N. Main St., Newton) or the NMKSO office (120 W. 6thSt., Suite 120, Newton), or at the door.

