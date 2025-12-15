Closures, reduced hours on Bethel campus for the holidays

Changes in hours for the Christmas and New Year’s holiday break started Dec. 13.

The Advancement Office will hold an open house Thurs., Dec. 18, from 2-4 p.m. The office is located in Leisy House, at 303 E. 24th Street in North Newton. The office will also be open Weds., Dec. 31, from 10 a.m.-noon to accept last-minute gifts.

The 1887 Café holiday hours are: closed, Sat. and Sun., Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 20-21; 7 a.m.- 2 p.m., Mon.- Fri., Dec. 15-19, and Mon., Dec. 22; closed, Dec. 23-Jan. 2. Normal hours resume Sat., Jan. 3: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. weekends and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays (evening hours to be determined after the start of the spring 2026 semester).

Thresher Shop in Schultz Student Center is open for reduced hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mon.-Fri., Dec. 15-19, and Mon., Dec. 22. Tues., Dec. 23, hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thresher Shop will be closed from Weds., Dec. 24, through Friday, Jan. 2.

Business services are available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., Dec. 15-19, and Mon., Dec. 22, and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues., Dec. 23.

The campus is closed, except for Kauffman Museum, from Weds., Dec. 24, until Mon., Jan. 5, 2026. All buildings will be locked. The spring 2026 semester begins Mon., Jan. 12.

Kauffman Museum is open regular hours Dec. 15-23: closed Mondays, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. other weekdays, 1:30-4:30 p.m. weekends. The museum is open Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and open regular hours on other days.

There is a small admission charge for non-members (children under 6 are always free) to view the current special exhibit, “Voices of Conscience: Peace Witness in the Great War,” and permanent exhibits “Of Land and People,” “Mirror of the Martyrs” and “Mennonite Immigrant Furniture.”

A commemorative medallion in the museum collection that comes from Mennonite relief efforts in Ukraine in the early 20th century and a 17th-century Bible normally housed in the Mennonite Library and Archives are on display through the holidays. There is no admission charge to view these artifacts or to visit the museum store.

For more information, call the museum at 316-283-1612 or visit its website, kauffmanmuseum.org, or Facebook page.

Some offices and services have reduced hours from Mon., Jan. 5, until the start of spring semester on Mon., Jan. 12.

Thresher Shop reduced hours start again Mon., Jan. 5, through Friday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with business services available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays) resume Monday, Jan. 12.

Starting now, Mantz Library is closed on weekends until after Jan. 12, 2026. It will be closed weekdays Dec. 24-Jan. 2. It is open 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., Mon.-Fri., Dec. 15-19, and Mon., Dec. 22, and 8 a.m.-noon Tues., Dec. 23.

Reduced hours of 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. are in place Mon.-Fri., Jan. 5-9. Regular hours resume Mon., Jan. 12.

The Mennonite Library and Archives is closed until Mon., Jan. 5, 2026.

For Bethel faculty, staff and students only:

The campus Wellness Center is closed weekends until the start of spring semester, open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 15-19; closed Dec. 22-26; and open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 29-Jan. 2, and Jan. 5-9.