After rugged four years, Class of 2024 thankful for community

Being the “pandemic class” was a theme that ran through the 131st baccalaureate and commencement on May 12.

Traditional-age students were finishing high school in May 2020. If they were spring athletes, they had no senior season. Many had no graduation, or if they did, it was virtual – no walking across the stage to receive their diplomas.

At the baccalaureate worship service in the morning, five student speakers reflected on the theme “Fight the good fight” from 2 Timothy.

Josh Kennell, Newton, recalled that not only was there a global pandemic (he made it two days into his first college semester before being quarantined, “which was longer than some”), but spring 2020 also saw “an increase in violence and war [globally],” as Russia invaded Ukraine.

Kennell and his four classmates all cited “community” in some form, whether through a team, coaches, classmates, mod-mates, professors, host family or some combination, as being key to helping them “fight the good fight” and ultimately succeed.

Commencement speaker Stacy Middleton, athletic operations director, reiterated the thread, though not before recognizing the day as also being Mother’s Day, noting that “we wouldn’t be here without your love and sacrifice.”

To the students, she said, “This specific class survived the start of a worldwide pandemic, and has endured much.”

Also an assistant softball coach who started the Bethel program in 2011, Middleton continued, “You’ve been thrown every curveball, change-up and screwball, but today, you’re hitting it out of the park. You’re taking your home-run jog.”

In an address titled “Make today THE day,” Middleton encouraged the class to make each day the day they exercised kindness, found some joy, worked to achieve balance and “[bore] good fruit.”

“If you can manage the ‘Bethel balance,’ you can manage anything life throws at you. There is nothing easy about being a Thresher. It takes someone special to make it to this day.”

This class is prepared to take on the challenge of whatever comes next, she said.

“Billy Graham said, ‘Mountaintops are for views and inspiration, but fruit is grown in the valley,’” Middleton said. “These past four years, you’ve hit peaks and you’ve been deep in the valleys. Today, you are on the mountaintop, so make today the day you are inspired to bear good fruit.

“It’s a risk to bloom, but that’s what you are called to do. Psalm 16 says that God has set a path before you and his presence surrounds you.

“When you leave this place, know that you are prepared and you are protected. You are ready to bear good fruit.”

Middleton closed with the Bible verse she is known for, Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

“‘Fall down seven times, get up eight,’” she said. “‘When you’re knocked down to your knees, say a prayer.’ ‘Do your burpees’ – and get up, and make today the day.”

Ninety-nine students received bachelor of arts, bachelor of science or bachelor of science in nursing degrees on May 12.

In addition, Robert Milliman, vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty, presented the Ralph P. Schrag Distinguished Teaching Award to Mark Jantzen, professor of history.

“Mark is an excellent and challenging teacher, who pushes his students to higher levels of intellectual achievement,” Milliman said in his citation.

“Whether the size of his class is small or large, his instruction is consistently delivered at an exemplary level.”

Jeffrey Graber, representing the Bethel Alumni Association, helped close the ceremony by also invoking community.

“As you prepare to embark on your next path, please know you’re not alone,” he said. “You are now one of more than 11,000 Bethel alumni worldwide.”

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Bethel ranks at #23 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings of “Best Regional Colleges Midwest” for 2023-24. Bethel was the first Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center, in 2021. For more information, see http://www.bethelks.edu