Adrian returns to lead Bethel choirs in fall showcase

Although he hasn’t been far away, Dr. Russell Adrian is now “home” on the Bethel campus to conduct the annual “Bethel Sings” concert.

Featuring three choirs and two student-led small a cappella groups, the concert takes place Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. in Bethel College Mennonite Church.

Adrian graduated from Bethel with degrees in music and mathematics and continued his education with a master of music in choral conducting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a D.M.A. in conducting from the University of Minnesota.

Adrian taught in the music department and directed the Bel Canto Singers at Hesston College for the past number of years, before taking the position of associate professor of music and director of choral activities at Bethel starting this fall.

“Bethel Sings” will include performances by the Bethel College Concert Choir, Chamber Singers and Chapel Choir.

The a cappella groups Woven (soprano-alto) and Open Road (tenor-bass) will also sing.

Accompanists are Dr. Christina Liu, piano, and Dr. Will Wiebe-Friesen, organ.

Liu is associate professor of music and department chair at Bethel. Wiebe-Friesen, Bethel associate professor of chemistry, is a lifelong musician and currently the organist at Bethel College Mennonite Church.

The program includes works by Claudio Monteverdi, Felix Mendelssohn, Joseph Haydn, Rodger Quilter, Ēriks Ešenvalds, Paul Simon, the Wailin Jennys, Michael McGlynn, Samuel Koch and others, with styles ranging from sacred classical to Celtic to spirituals to Broadway show tunes, and including some congregational singing.

Although planned as its own event that takes place on the first Sunday of November each year, “Bethel Sings” will serve as part of the biennial Worship and the Arts Symposium, Nov. 2-4 on campus.

The symposium brings to campus Dr. Luke Powery of Duke Divinity School, dean of Duke Chapel, a trained vocalist and nationally known expert in homiletics (the art of preaching), as well as visual artist Merrill Krabill of Goshen, Ind.

The symposium events are free and open to the public but require registration – see https://www.bethelks.edu/academics/worship-and-the-arts-symposium/ for a complete schedule, more about the presenters, and a link to the online registration form.

