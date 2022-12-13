Wren-Coleman appointed VP for Student Life

President Jon C. Gering has announced the appointment of MeShonya Wren-Coleman, Ph.D., Madison, Miss., as vice president for student life and dean of students.

“During the interview process, MeShonya displayed an ability to connect with students,” Gering said. “She is a community builder who understands the challenges that our students face as they traverse college life.

“Moreover, she demonstrated a keen understanding of higher education specific to small colleges. I am excited for her arrival on campus in January.”

“Words cannot express my gratitude to the Bethel College administration, students and community for allowing me this opportunity to share in the creation and continuous development of innovative student experiences that truly link your passions to meet the world’s greatest needs,” said Wren-Coleman.

“With over 20 years of experience in student affairs and student services leadership, I intend to bring fresh ideas and initiatives that will connect with established Bethel traditions to ensure that our students’ needs are met so they can be at their best at Bethel.”

Wren-Coleman begins in the position Jan. 9, 2023, as the first African-American woman to do so. Current student life staff have been covering the VPSL duties since Samuel Haynes’ resignation at the end of September.

Wren-Coleman is a lifelong educator who has been working in higher education since 2001, when she took a position as an admissions counselor and special programs recruiter at Tougaloo (Miss.) College.

Wren-Coleman comes to Bethel from Tougaloo – ranked #3 by U.S. News & World Report as a top performer for social mobility and #12 among historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) – where she has been director of student success and student retention services since August 2021, and where her tenure coincided with increased retention for the entire student body.

In the intervening 20 years, Wren-Coleman has held positions at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss. (March 2003-December 2008 and August 2012-November 2020), Alabama A&M University in Normal, Claflin University in Orangeburg, S.C., and Virginia College in Jackson.

Her focus has been on implementing strategic student development and student success initiatives, particularly in first years, as well as academic services for all students.

In her second stint at Jackson State, Wren-Coleman led two successful student services programs, First-Year Experience and Educational Opportunities, in which she worked to develop, evaluate and facilitate transition programming “grounded in a deep understanding of student development theory and new students’ lived experience.”

Wren-Coleman has a B.A. in communications and print journalism from Rust College, a small, private, faith-based HBCU in Holly Springs, Miss., a master’s degree in education from Oakland University in Rochester Hills, Mich., and a Ph.D. in administration leadership in higher education from Jackson State University. Her dissertation research focused on the effectiveness of transition programs on retention of first-generation college sophomores.

“I am excited to continue the administration’s goal to bolster student success and student life at Bethel via ‘The Thresher Way,’ and look forward to working with each of you,” Wren-Coleman said.

“Bethel College, know that my door will always be open. Now let’s bring the #ThresherPressure!”

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #14 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges,” and #24 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings of “Best Regional Colleges Midwest,” both for 2022-23. Bethel is the only Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu