Woven, Open Road to give Mother’s Day concert

It’s been two years since Bethel College’s small a cappella groups have been able to give a full concert.

Open Road (men) and Woven (women) will give a joint concert May 9 at 2 p.m. on the steps of the Administration Building on the Bethel campus.

Both Woven and Open Road are student-led groups that choose their own music and arrange their own practice schedules. Members are all part of the Bethel College Concert Choir.

Like everything else, last year’s joint concert was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The audience is invited to bring chairs or blankets to sit on the Green or the plaza in front of the Ad Building.

Masks must be worn and physical distancing practiced between non-family groups on the Bethel campus.

Open Road is Jesse Balzer, Hurley, S.D., Phillip Balzer, Hurley, S.D., Peyton Fast, Moundridge, Nathan Garber, Newton, Trae Gehring, Pretty Prairie, Jerod Kaufman, Moundridge, Adam Kroeker, Augusta, Eli Regier, Newton, Nathaniel Schmucker, Moundridge, Zach Shima, Topeka, and Bryce Wilson, Sterling.

Woven is Annie Carlson, Hurley, S.D., Charlie Gibson, Ashland, Aubry Grame, Kalispell, Mont., Addie Regier Kauffman, Newton, Halle Krehbiel, Hesston, Rachel Miller, Freeman, S.D., Bethany Powls, Garnett, Juliana Schrag, Goessel, and Allie Weaver, Hesston.

