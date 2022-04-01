Women’s Chorus to give Palm Sunday concert

The Women’s Chorus spring concert will be April 10 at 4 p.m. in the Ad Building chapel (change from previous location), featuring The Wailin' Jennys, W.B. Yeats, Sara Teasdale and several contemporary composers.

William Eash, D.M.A., Bethel director of choral activities, directs the Women’s Chorus.

Bethel junior Josie Epp is the rehearsal and performance accompanist for the ensemble.

They will be joined for one number by two guest instrumentalists, sophomores Phillip Balzer, oboe, and Angelika Donaldson, flute.

On the program is “One Voice” by Ruth Moody of The Wailin’ Jennys, “The Lake Isle of Innisfree” by Eleanor Daley (poem by W.B. Yeats), “Esto Les Digo” by Kinley Lange (text from the biblical book of Matthew), “My Shepherd Will Supply My Need” arranged by Mack Wilberg (text from Psalm 23), “Threaded with Stars” by Susan LaBarr (poem by Sara Teasdale) and the African-American spiritual “Walk in Jerusalem” arranged by Rollo Dilworth.

Women’s Chorus members are Emil Benavides, freshman from Stockton, Kan., Sophia Chindamo, freshman from Lawrence, Kan., Shayla Dao, freshman from Salina, Kan., Katie Rose Friesen Birky, freshman from Denver, Sophie Girtz, sophomore from Valley Center, Kan., Faith Lindley, freshman from Goddard, Kan., Alex Mendoza, sophomore from Parachute, Colo., April Powls, freshman from Garnett, Kan., Jayla Sandoval-Botello, freshman from Reedley, Calif., Lizzie Schmucker, freshman from Moundridge, Kan., Madison Terrell, freshman from Andover, Kan., and Lynnzey Young, junior from Valley Center.

