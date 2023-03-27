Wilson to give senior recital

Bryce Wilson will give his senior saxophone recital Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. in the Ad Building chapel, featuring music by J.S. Bach, Ravel, Caravan, Rachmaninoff and more.

Wilson, a music and education major at Bethel, will graduate in May. He is a student of Joel Boettger, M.M.

On his program are Sonata for B-flat soprano saxophone and piano by Ronald L. Caravan; Suite No. 1 for solo saxophone by J.S. Bach; “Piece en Forme de Habanera” by Maurice Ravel; “Ballade” by Alfred Reed; “Sogno de Volare” and “Baba Yetu” by Christopher Tin; “Bogoroditse Devo” from All Night Vigil by Sergei Rachmaninoff; “Juxtaposition” by Michael Oare; and music by John Powell from the motion picture How to Train Your Dragon.

His piano accompanist is Christina Liu, D.M.A., Bethel assistant professor of music.

During his four years at Bethel, Wilson has been a member of the Bethel College Concert Choir, Chamber Singers and the men’s a cappella ensemble Open Road, for which he serves as a rehearsal leader; has played sax in the Bethel College Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Threshold pep band and Chamber Orchestra; and has participated in musical theater as a member of the cast of The Theory of Relativity (2020).

Wilson is a 2019 graduate of Sterling High School. His parents are David and Kristi Wilson of Sterling.

A reception in the lounge on the ground floor of Mantz Library (just west of the Ad Building) will follow the recital.

