Wilson to give junior recital

Bryce Wilson, Sterling, will give his junior saxophone recital Friday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in the Ad Building chapel, featuring music by Marcello, Rueff and others.

Wilson, a music and education major at Bethel who is scheduled to graduate in 2023, is a student of Joel Boettger, M.M.

On his program are Concerto in C minor by Benedetto Marcello (soprano saxophone); Chanson et Passepied by Jeanine Rueff; “Romance” by William Grant Still; and Movements III, VI and VII from Spectrum Suite by Sy Brandon.

His piano accompanist is Christina Liu, D.M.A., Bethel assistant professor of music.

Bethel senior Trae Gehring, Pretty Prairie, will join Wilson on tuba for the Brandon.

Wilson is a member of the Bethel College Concert Choir and the men’s a cappella ensemble Open Road. He plays sax for the Bethel College Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble I and Pep Band.

He is a 2019 graduate of Sterling High School. His parents are David and Kristi Wilson of Sterling.

