Weaver's peace speech wins binational contest

Bethel continues its winning ways in a U.S.-Canada peace speech contest, with the overall winner among a group of Anabaptist-related colleges and universities.

Junior Allison Weaver, Hesston, Kan., believes protecting the environment can be both a spiritual mission and an act of peacemaking, expressed in the 2021 C. Henry Smith Peace Oratorical Contest in her speech, “Our opponents can’t fight back: Ending the environmental war.”

Weaver, an English and communication arts major, delivered her speech virtually in February as part of Bethel College’s campus-wide competition, organized each year by the Kansas Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (KIPCOR).

Winning first place at that level moved her into the binational contest among other first-place winners, students at other Anabaptist colleges and universities in the United States and Canada.

With comments from the Bethel contest judges, she honed her presentation and then sent the recording to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) U.S., which administers the binational competition.

In her speech, Weaver says all people are engaged in a war against the environment through their “apathy, lack of action and their support of wasteful companies.”

But all are responsible for its care, she says. Christians can understand this responsibility through the Bible and its emphasis on the importance of nature throughout.

There is hope of making peace, she continues, if we recognize possibly the greatest environmental threat, loss of habitat, and take steps to curb it.

“I chose … this topic because I was an animal lover growing up, and that has matured into a greater appreciation for the entire natural world as I’ve gotten valuable chances to travel and see the wonders of the world around us,” Weaver says.

“During the lockdown, the natural world became a type of sanctuary for me because it was unaffected by the pandemic. I could go on a walk and see that the birds and plants and squirrels were all going about their normal lives, and it gave me a sense of consistency and hope.

“It was also hard … watching certain natural areas be developed for commercial use. There was an area of natural grassland prairie reserve that I loved in my hometown that was recently paved over to become a pool and adjacent parking lot.

“Changes like that opened my eyes to the way our society values spaces produced for commercial purposes, rather than spaces that are open for wildlife habitats.

“At the end of the day, what is more useful and inspiring to us and the animals in our area? That hierarchy is one that I’ve given a lot of thought to, and the frustration I feel in reflection to that is what drove me to address that in my speech.”

Weaver suggests starting small, within one’s own “sphere of influence.” Even a modest action, such as picking up garbage while on a walk, will overlap with others’ spheres and create bigger change.

People can also “make peace with their pocketbooks” by researching the companies they tend to buy from, looking for ones with solid environmental ethics, such as those that carry the Green Seal.

Finally, she urges pushing environmental protection policies by contacting lawmakers to express support for bills and legislation.

“We are not meant to duke it out in a ruthless battle to extinction,” Weaver concludes, “[but] we are called as peacemakers to extend the hand of peace to every fellow organism.”

Denisse Aguilar, a junior at Goshen (Ind.) College, won second place for her speech, “Living the American dream on borrowed time,” while Olivia Tennefos, a recent graduate of Bluffton (Ohio) University, won third place with “Turning profit into peace: The shalom of small business.”

All three winners will receive cash prizes and the opportunity to attend a peace conference of their choice.

Started in 1974, the contest honors the late C. Henry Smith, a Mennonite historian and professor who worked at Goshen College and Bluffton University, and his deep interest in the Mennonite commitment to peace, and continues into its 48th year with a mission of promoting ongoing thought and discussion around peace issues.

