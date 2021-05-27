Walk the trail, see some birds on first Saturday in June

Walk Sand Creek Trail Day is back "live" this year and celebrating its 10th anniversary on June 5, when there will also be a first-Saturday bird walk starting in the Kauffman Museum parking lot.

Walk Sand Creek Trail Day is part of National Trails Day®, sponsored by American Hiking Society (AHS).

The bird walk begins at Kauffman Museum at 7 a.m. on June 5, and includes the part of the trail on the Bethel College campus in North Newton.

The Sand Creek Trail Committee will have water available for walkers and leashed dogs at the Memorial Grove trailhead from dawn until dusk (6 a.m.-8 p.m.) on June 5.

The committee maintains and improves the trail, and organizes volunteer work days throughout the year.

Sand Creek Trail was designated a National Recreation Trail in 2011. Since then, the SCT Committee has held Walk Sand Creek Trail Day on the first Saturday of June, National Trails Day®.

Anyone interested in the bird walk should meet at Kauffman Museum, at the corner of Main and 27th streets in North Newton.

Experienced birders will lead a walk of approximately a mile-and-a-half through Chisholm Park and on Sand Creek Trail, finishing at or near the trailhead in Memorial Grove.

Only part of the route is paved (the rest is wood-chip) and there are some steep or sloping sections.

Binoculars are recommended but not required. This is a family-friendly activity although children under 12 should be accompanied by an adult, and it may not be ideal for very young children, since noise and running will scare the birds.

American Hiking Society’s annual National Trails Day® honors the trail systems in the United States and Canada, and its supporters and volunteers, and is meant to encourage people to get outside and experience their local trails.

Walk Sand Creek Trail Day is on the AHS website at americanhiking.org/national-trails-day/find-an-event/#in-person-events/view-event-details14/60a4192987f8e1001b3d4087/

National Trails Day®, a trademark of AHS, is the only nationally coordinated event designed to unite all muscle-powered trail activities with the goal of connecting more people to trails.

By coordinating a wide array of trail activities on a single day, National Trails Day® attracts new trail users and helps connect existing trail enthusiasts with local clubs and organizations with the hopes of creating trail advocates and stewards.

Protecting and maintaining more than 200,000 miles of trails in the United States requires the collaboration of trail clubs, organizations, government agencies, and most importantly passionate trail advocates and stewards.

Founded in 1976, American Hiking Society is the only national, recreation-based nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and protecting America’s hiking trails, their surrounding natural areas and the hiking experience.

To learn more about AHS and its mission and programs, visit www.AmericanHiking.org

For more about Sand Creek Trail, see www.bethelks.edu/page/sand-creek-trail

