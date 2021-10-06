VPIA will leave Bethel for foundation position

Brad Kohlman, vice president for institutional advancement, announced his resignation effective Oct. 22 to accept a position as director of development with the Wichita State University Foundation.

Kohlman has been VPIA since 2019. He began working on Bethel’s advancement and development staff in 2016 as director of alumni relations, transitioning to director of alumni development in 2017.

He is a 2007 Bethel graduate in elementary education, and started his career at Ewalt Elementary School in the Augusta, Kan., school district.

Beyond Bethel, Kohlman is a board member for the Hesston (Kan.) Community Childcare Center and serves on the BC-BCMC (Bethel College Mennonite Church) Church Relations Committee.

“Brad did excellent work during his tenure as VP for institutional advancement,” said Bethel President Jon C. Gering.

“Under his guidance, we increased the number of donors, set records in annual fundraising and made excellent progress on the Engage the Future [capital] campaign.

“Brad opened up new opportunities for partnerships with foundations and did profoundly important work as the leader of the Endowment Task Force.”

A national search for Kohlman’s replacement has begun and will continue until the position is filled. Send nominations and expressions of interest president@bethelks.edu

