Vocal groups to give concert on Ad Building steps

Fresh from an exclusive engagement in rural Marion County, the Concert Choir and small ensembles will perform an end-of-year concert Sunday, May 2.

The choir will sing on the steps of the Administration Building May 2 at 4 p.m. The event will also feature the a cappella groups Open Road (men) and Woven (women).

In mid-April, Derek Klingenberg invited the Concert Choir to his family’s rural Peabody farm to sing lullabies to a pair of young Great Horned Owls that were hatched on the property in early March. Klingenberg has a 24-hour “owl cam” watching the nest.

The May 2 concert includes “The Wisdom of the Moon” by Susan LaBarr (featuring Addie Regier Kauffman, soloist), which the choir sang to the owls.

Among others, on the program are the sacred pieces “Deep River,” “Unclouded Day,” “John the Revelator” and “Precious Lord, Take my Hand,” as well as “The Peace of Wild Things,” a poem by Wendell Berry set to music by Joan Szymko.

The choir will sing two movements from Mozart’s Requiem, with commentary from choir member Adam Kroeker, a senior art major, who spent the past year working on a research and painting project focused on the Requiem.

His exhibit, “Requiem Aeternam,” is currently in the Regier Gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center on campus.

There will also be several small ensemble pieces – from Woven and Open Road, a barbershop quartet and a “Regier trio” (Addie Regier Kauffman, her husband Jeffrey and her brother Eli), and some solo performances, said William Eash, who directs the Concert Choir

Concert attenders should bring their own chairs and blankets for seating on the plaza and the Green in front of the Ad Building. In case of rain, “you can pick up your chairs and follow us into Memorial Hall,” Eash said.

COVID-19 protocols are in place on the Bethel campus – face coverings are required, along with physical distancing between non-family groups.

Concert Choir personnel for 2020-21 are: Elizabeth Alderfer, Newton, Beth Balzer, Inman, Kan., Jesse Balzer, Hurley, S.D., Phillip Balzer, Hurley, S.D., Emma Beachy, Kalona, Iowa, Emily Brandt, Newton, Annie Carlson, Hurley, S.D., Sandy Dao, Salina, Kan., Isabela Diaz, Oklahoma City, Angelika Donaldson, Highland, Ill., Helena Driscoll, Bartonville, Ill., Charlotte Ehrmann, Augusta, Kan., Schyler Entz, Newton, Josie Epp, Marion, S.D., Peyton Fast, Moundridge, Kan., Caydince Finch, Hutchinson, Kan., Carter Funk, Hesston, Kan., Nathan Garber, Newton, Trae Gehring, Pretty Prairie, Kan., Rachel Geyer, Oxford, Iowa, Charlie Gibson, Ashland, Kan., Kendra Gooden, Wichita, Natalie Graber, Divide, Colo., Aubry Grame, Kalispell, Mont., Matthew Hernandez, Wichita, Kendall Hiebert, Goessel, Kan., Hayden Honomichi, Great Bend, Kan., Claira Janssen, Beatrice, Neb., Sierra Johnson, Newton, Addie Regier Kauffman, Newton, Jeffrey Regier Kauffman, Newton, Daniel Kaufman, Moundridge, Jerod Kaufman, Moundridge, Arran Kearney, Birkenhead, United Kingdom, Josh Kennell, Newton, Halle Krehbiel, Hesston, Adam Kroeker, Augusta, Krista Loomis, Walton, Kan., Stephany Meyer, Newton, Edel Miller, Hillsboro, Kan., Rachel Miller, Freeman, S.D., Amelia Packham, Marion, Kan., Chais Paul, Cole Camp, Mo., Bethany Powls, Garnett, Kan., Bethany Regehr, Whitewater, Kan., Eli Regier, Newton, Nathaniel Schmucker, Moundridge, Julianna Schrag, Goessel, Kaity Shima, Topeka, Kan., Zach Shima, Topeka, Sarah Smith, Topeka, Christopher Strecker, Goessel, Jessie Thomas, Sedgwick, Kan., Allison Weaver, Hesston, and Bryce Wilson, Sterling, Kan.

Members of Open Road are Jesse Balzer, Phillip Balzer, Nathan Garber, Trae Gehring, Jerod Kaufman, Adam Kroeker, Eli Regier, Zach Shima and Bryce Wilson.

Members of Woven are Annie Carlson, Charlie Gibson, Aubry Grame, Halle Krehbiel, Addie Regier Kauffman, Rachel Miller, Bethany Powls, Julianna Schrag and Allison Weaver.

