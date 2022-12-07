Violin student to play with Hutchinson Symphony

As the winner of the Hutchinson Symphony Orchestra’s annual Anderson Concerto Competition, sophomore Josué Coy Dick will play with the HSO on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Coy Dick, a violinist from North Newton, is a sophomore majoring in peace, justice and conflict studies.

He will play the 1st movement of Khachaturian’s Violin Concerto in D Minor with in the HSO’s Christmas concert, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. in the historic Fox Theatre in Hutchinson.

The Anderson Concerto Competition is a long-running area-wide competition in instrumental and piano disciplines. Any student living within a 50-mile radius of Hutchinson may compete.

Buy tickets online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35908

