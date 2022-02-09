Trae Gehring to give senior tuba recital

Trae Gehring will give his senior tuba recital Sunday, Feb. 20, at 4 p.m. in the Ad Building chapel, featuring works by Dowling, Williams, Haddad, Lebedev, Meador and Baadsvik.

Gehring, Pretty Prairie, studies tuba with Phillip Black at Wichita State University.

Gehring is scheduled to graduate from Bethel May 15, 2022, with a B.A. in music, and then plans to do student teaching in fall 2022 to complete his teaching licensure.

On his recital program are “His Majesty the Tuba” by Robert Dowling, “Jabba the Hutt” by John Williams, Suite for Tuba by Don Haddad, Concerto in One Movement by Alexander Lebedev (rearranged and edited by Allen Ostrander), “Six Pack” by James Meador and “Fnugg” by Øystein Baadsvik.

His piano accompanist is Christina Liu, D.M.A., Bethel assistant professor of music.

At Bethel, Gehring has been a member of the Concert Choir, Wind Ensemble and pep band all four years, the men’s a cappella group Open Road for two years and Jazz Ensemble II for one year. He has served as a student conductor for the Concert Choir for three years.

Gehring is a 2018 graduate of Pretty Prairie High School.

His parents are Jay and Stephanie Gehring of Pretty Prairie.

Gehring’s Feb. 20 recital is free and open to the public. A reception follows in The Meeting Place on the ground floor of the Ad Building.

Current Bethel COVID protocols require face coverings regardless of vaccination status unless eating or drinking.

