A threshing stone comes to life in new athletic mascot

How do you create a mascot costume out of an obsolete farm implement from the turn of the (20th) century?

According to Tricia Clark, Bethel College director of institutional communications and marketing, like this: “Three years googling every mascot design from the last 50 years; five months of intense design work with Street Characters Inc.; and a thousand creative discussions with the genius Bethel cheer coach, Joseph Gogus.”

The result is Threshy, introduced to Bethel alumni, football fans and the world at Fall Festival Oct. 8, when the #12 Threshers beat #6 Southwestern College in the homecoming football game.

Threshy will join Bethel super-fan Loren Reusser of North Newton to fire up the crowd at games and matches, and will be part of other special occasions such as alumni gatherings and recruitment events.

