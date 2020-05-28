Three student-athletes earn All-District First Team honors

Bethel golfer Parker Austin and tennis players Ryan LaCombe and Kaci Wilson have been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District® At-Large First Team.

The College Sports Information Directors of America announced the awards earlier this month.

LaCombe becomes the first student-athlete in school history to earn this distinction in three consecutive years, while Austin becomes the only golfer to earn the award twice in a career.

Wilson was named to the team for the second consecutive year, and remains the only student-athlete in Bethel women’s tennis history to earn this award, which recognizes a nominee’s record of both athletic and academic achievement.

Austin, Derby, Kan., graduated from Bethel May 17 with a B.S. in business administration.

He is one of the more decorated golfers in Bethel program history, adding three program course records at Bethany College’s Swede Invitational this fall, earning a place on the All-Decade Team, and performing multiple times as a KCAC Scholar-Athlete and NAIA Scholar-Athlete.

LaCombe, from Abilene, Kan., graduated May 17 with a B.A. in natural sciences and athletic training.

He was the leader of the men’s tennis team this season. In his career, he was part of two post-season appearances by the Threshers, is a multiple-time KCAC Scholar-Athlete as well as an NAIA Scholar-Athlete, and earned awards from the Kansas Athletic Trainers’ Society (KATS).

Wilson, Sterling, Kan., graduated May 17 with a B.A. in chemistry.

She wrapped up her senior season for the Threshers by helping Bethel reach the post-season for three straight years before this season’s shortened schedule due to COVID-19. She is a multiple-time KCAC Scholar-Athlete as well as an NAIA Scholar-Athlete.

Austin, LaCombe and Wilson will now have a chance to gain a place on a CoSIDA Academic All-America® team. Austin and LaCombe are in a pool of 45 and Wilson in one of 44 total Academic All-District® At-Large recipients from across the NAIA, in a variety of sports.

The final announcement will be made June 16.

CoSIDA began the Academic All-America® program in 1952. Since then, CoSIDA has honored thousands of student-athletes from numerous sports across all divisions.



Currently, CoSIDA sponsors Academic All-America® programs for men’s and women’s soccer, football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s track and field/cross country, and many other sports that fall under the “at-large” designation.

