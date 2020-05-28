COVID-19 Update-->

Three student-athletes earn All-District First Team honors

May 28th, 2020

Kaci Wilson, Bethel women's tennis

Bethel golfer Parker Austin and tennis players Ryan LaCombe and Kaci Wilson have been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District® At-Large First Team.

The College Sports Information Directors of America announced the awards earlier this month.

LaCombe becomes the first student-athlete in school history to earn this distinction in three consecutive years, while Austin becomes the only golfer to earn the award twice in a career.

Wilson was named to the team for the second consecutive year, and remains the only student-athlete in Bethel women’s tennis history to earn this award, which recognizes a nominee’s record of both athletic and academic achievement.

Austin, Derby, Kan., graduated from Bethel May 17 with a B.S. in business administration.

He is one of the more decorated golfers in Bethel program history, adding three program course records at Bethany College’s Swede Invitational this fall, earning a place on the All-Decade Team, and performing multiple times as a KCAC Scholar-Athlete and NAIA Scholar-Athlete.

LaCombe, from Abilene, Kan., graduated May 17 with a B.A. in natural sciences and athletic training.

He was the leader of the men’s tennis team this season. In his career, he was part of two post-season appearances by the Threshers, is a multiple-time KCAC Scholar-Athlete as well as an NAIA Scholar-Athlete, and earned awards from the Kansas Athletic Trainers’ Society (KATS).

Wilson, Sterling, Kan., graduated May 17 with a B.A. in chemistry.

She wrapped up her senior season for the Threshers by helping Bethel reach the post-season for three straight years before this season’s shortened schedule due to COVID-19. She is a multiple-time KCAC Scholar-Athlete as well as an NAIA Scholar-Athlete.

Austin, LaCombe and Wilson will now have a chance to gain a place on a CoSIDA Academic All-America® team. Austin and LaCombe are in a pool of 45 and Wilson in one of 44 total Academic All-District® At-Large recipients from across the NAIA, in a variety of sports.

The final announcement will be made June 16.

CoSIDA began the Academic All-America® program in 1952. Since then, CoSIDA has honored thousands of student-athletes from numerous sports across all divisions.

Currently, CoSIDA sponsors Academic All-America® programs for men’s and women’s soccer, football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s track and field/cross country, and many other sports that fall under the “at-large” designation.

