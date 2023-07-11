Three communication arts students win 2023 Thresher Awards

This year’s Thresher Award winners, Logan DeMond, Julianna Schrag, and Allison Weaver, all have the communication arts department in common.

All three are communication arts majors, with DeMond double-majoring in history and Weaver in English.

The Thresher is the highest academic award at Bethel, given to a graduating senior who has demonstrated outstanding work in their senior thesis or senior project, and overall.

Kip Wedel, associate professor of history, presented the Thresher to DeMond on behalf of himself and Christine Crouse-Dick, professor of communication arts.

The citation noted the award was being given for “academic achievement in communication arts and history coursework, for completing an impressive joint communication arts and history senior seminar research project, and for demonstrating with finesse how an undergraduate Thresher can strategically put communication theory into action.”

Wedel noted DeMond’s “myriad campus-wide endeavors in which [he] has worked to support, inform and challenge members of the Bethel College community.” Among many other involvements, DeMond worked in Thresher Shop, where he was known for his promotional videos, and inaugurated “Beyond BC,” which brought alumni to campus for conversations with students.

Crouse-Dick presented Julianna Schrag with a Thresher Award for “unflagging academic excellence in communication arts coursework, for completion of an outstanding communication arts senior seminar research project, and for exceptional commitment to the development and growth of the communication arts department as a whole.”

Schrag “merits recognition for the quality of leadership and support she provided in her work as the communication arts departmental assistant for three consecutive years,” Crouse-Dick said, “astutely discerning where and when … faculty, students and prospective students could use extra support and attention. Ever punctual, ever thorough and ever professional, she leaves incredibly big shoes to fill.”

Finally, Crouse-Dick, on behalf of herself and Siobhán Scarry, professor of English, gave a Thresher Award to Weaver for “academic achievement in communication arts and English studies coursework, for completing an outstanding communication arts/English senior seminar research project, and for her editorial role on campus publications.”

Throughout her time at Bethel, Weaver has been involved in campus publications, writing for The Bethel Collegian and serving on its editorial staff, and this year stepping into an appointment as the editor-in-chief of YAWP! literary magazine. “Ally’s collaborative spirit and knack for design have enriched these publications during her years on campus,” Crouse-Dick said.

DeMond is from Broken Arrow, Okla., but graduated from Larned High School. Schrag is a graduate of Goessel High School and Weaver of Hesston High School. All three graduated in 2019.

